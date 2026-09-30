House of Kraft Named Runner-up at Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards, Recognising Its Global Growth and Purpose-Led Brand Vision

Led by CEO & Co-Founder Neha Khanna, the company is building a global brand across home décor, accessories and jewellery through craftsmanship, conscious design and purposeful innovation

New Delhi [India], September 30: House of Kraft, a fast-growing global brand focused on home décor, accessories and jewellery, has been named Runner-up at the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards, organised in association with The Economic Times. The recognition acknowledges the company’s growing global footprint and its contribution to India’s evolving cross-border business ecosystem.

Led by Neha Khanna, CEO & Co-Founder, along with Co-Founder Vibhas Sen, House of Kraft has evolved from humble beginnings into a globally oriented brand built around handcrafted excellence, purposeful design, cultural expression and conscious innovation.

The recognition comes at a time when India’s cross-border economy is expanding beyond traditional export sectors. A new generation of Indian businesses across technology, AI-led services, e-commerce, D2C brands, professional services, consumer products and other emerging sectors is increasingly accessing international markets.

The Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards, in association with The Economic Times, seek to recognise businesses and entrepreneurs contributing to this transformation. The awards evaluated nominees across sixteen categories through a structured assessment process covering growth and scale, market reach and diversification, product or service uniqueness, employment generation and community impact, and digital infrastructure and payments.

House of Kraft’s Runner-up recognition reflects its journey of creating a globally relevant brand while retaining a strong connection with craftsmanship, culture and purposeful design.

Building a Global Brand from India

House of Kraft is part of a dynamic group of companies driven by the intent to serve customers with richly crafted products and purposeful innovation. The company’s vision extends beyond building a conventional consumer brand, with a focus on creating products that combine design, craftsmanship and contemporary global sensibilities.

Co-founded by Vibhas Sen and Neha Khanna, House of Kraft has been working towards establishing a distinctive presence across international markets. Its portfolio spans home décor, accessories and jewellery, bringing together handcrafted aesthetics and conscious design.

For Neha Khanna, the recognition represents an important milestone in the company’s larger journey of building a brand with global relevance.

Neha Khanna, CEO & Co-Founder, House of Kraft, said:

“We are honoured to be recognised as Runner-up at the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards. For us, this recognition is not only about the growth of House of Kraft, but also about the possibilities that emerge when Indian craftsmanship, design and entrepreneurial vision are taken to global audiences. Our journey has always been guided by purposeful innovation and a belief that products can carry culture, creativity and conscious thinking across borders. This recognition encourages us to continue building a globally relevant brand from India while staying true to the values on which House of Kraft was founded.”

A Recognition of India’s Expanding Cross-Border Ambitions

The awards come against the backdrop of India’s growing international trade and services ecosystem. According to the information shared as part of the awards narrative, India’s total exports reached a record $863 billion in FY2026, with services exports accounting for $421.3 billion during the period.

The awards’ evaluation framework placed significant emphasis on measurable business growth and international expansion. Growth and Scale accounted for 40% of the evaluation, while Market Reach and Diversification carried 30%. Product or service uniqueness accounted for 15%, employment generation and community impact for 10%, and digital infrastructure and payments for 5%.

The evaluation was presented to a jury comprising Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC India; Dr. Sridevi Arunachalam, Founder, Indo-UAE Economic Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, SSC NASSCOM; and Sarita Raichura, Director, Blume Ventures.

The diverse pool of recognised businesses reflects the changing nature of India’s export economy, with technology and services being joined by consumer brands, manufacturing businesses, aerospace companies, logistics enterprises, education platforms and other emerging sectors.

For House of Kraft, the recognition comes as it continues to develop its identity as a global, purpose-led consumer brand from India, combining craftsmanship with contemporary design and an ambition to reach audiences beyond the country’s traditional export markets.

The company sees its journey as being driven not simply by commercial expansion, but by the larger opportunity to take Indian creativity, craftsmanship and design thinking to international consumers.

With Neha Khanna at the helm alongside Vibhas Sen, House of Kraft continues to build on this vision—creating products and experiences that seek to connect craftsmanship, culture, conscious design and global consumer aspirations.

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/payoneer-india-cross-border-excellence-awards-a-diverse-winner-list-reflects-indias-growing-cross-border-trade/articleshow/134482546.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst