"Not good at all": Pete Davidson opens up about back-to-back concussions on film set

Los Angeles [US], September 30 (ANI): Actor and comedian Pete Davidson revealed that he suffered two concussions within three weeks while performing his own stunts for an upcoming film, admitting that his decision to avoid a stunt double resulted in the injuries, according to E! News.

Davidson shared the details during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, where he explained that his recent habit of wearing sunglasses was based on his doctor’s advice after the head injuries.

“I got two concussions inside three weeks. Not good at all,” Davidson told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Explaining how the injuries occurred, the ‘The King of Staten Island’ star said he attempted to perform his own stunts for an independent film.

“Well, I’m an idiot and I tried to do my own stunts. It was an indie movie. And indie movie stunt doubles and big movie stunt doubles do not look the same,” he said.

Davidson added that although the film had the budget to hire a stunt double, the difference in their appearances made it difficult.

“He was like 6’6, huge and it was very obvious,” he said, explaining why he decided to handle some of the stunts himself.

The 32-year-old actor recalled visiting a doctor after the injuries and described his concussion test as an embarrassing experience.

“It’s a doctor and he just goes, ‘Mop, mirror, blanket, picnic.’ He says like eight words and you go, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ And then he goes, ‘Say it back.’ And I was like, ‘Um…’” Davidson recalled, as per E! News.

“And he was like, ‘Yeah, you have some brain damage,’” he added.

Davidson said he has since been advised to avoid bright lights until mid-November, which is why he has been wearing sunglasses. Despite the injury, the comedian continued to approach the situation with humour.

After Kimmel expressed sympathy over his condition, Davidson joked, “I’m more sorry I didn’t really notice a difference.”

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum did not reveal the name of the film during which he suffered the injuries. However, he recently underwent a major transformation for his upcoming project ‘Tommy Karate’, in which he portrays real-life mafia killer Tommy Pitera.

In a behind-the-scenes image shared on August 25, Davidson was seen sporting bright blue contact lenses and a longer brunette wig for the role.

Speaking about the project earlier, Davidson described ‘Tommy Karate’ as a long-awaited opportunity.

“Tommy Karate is the greatest mob story never told,” he told Deadline in March. “I’ve been working on this for over three years, and I’m beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion,” according to People.

“We have a great team behind this one, and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with,” he added. (ANI)

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