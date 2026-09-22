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Home > BL News > NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 15:04:10 IST

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NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK Shri Kartik Pande visits NavTech booth at India Pavilion; company highlights its deep-tech communication capabilities to the global telecom ecosystem

London [United Kingdom], September 22: Indian deep-tech company Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (NavTech) showcased its India-developed Optical Wireless Communication technologies at Connected Britain 2026 in London, as part of the India Pavilion organised by the Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

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During the event, Shri Kartik Pande, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, visited the NavTech booth and interacted with the team to understand the company’s technology, applications and international ambitions.

The interaction provided NavTech an opportunity to present its work in advanced optical communication technologies and demonstrate how Indian deep-tech capabilities can contribute to the evolving global telecom and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Connected Britain brings together stakeholders from across telecommunications, connectivity, digital infrastructure and technology.

The India Pavilion provides Indian telecom companies a platform to showcase their capabilities and explore international partnerships, market opportunities and technology collaborations.

NavTech is developing a portfolio of next-generation optical communication technologies including Free Space Optical Communication (FSO), LiFi/Visible Light Communication and advanced photonics-based communication solutions.

These technologies are being developed for applications across telecom, enterprise connectivity, critical infrastructure and specialised communication environments where high-speed and flexible connectivity is required.

The company’s participation at Connected Britain forms part of its broader strategy to increase engagement with global telecom stakeholders and take India-developed communication technologies into international markets.

Komal Soni, International Projects and Operations Co-ordinator at Navwireless Technologies said “Having Shri Kartik Pande visit our booth and spend time understanding our technology was an encouraging moment for the NavTech team. Platforms such as Connected Britain allow Indian technology companies to demonstrate that advanced communication innovation is increasingly being developed in India for global applications.”

“Our focus is to build technologies in India that can address real connectivity requirements internationally. The response and interactions we are receiving in global markets strengthen our belief that India can play a meaningful role in the future of optical wireless communication and next-generation telecom infrastructure” she added.

Strengthening India–UK Technology Engagement

NavTech’s participation also reflects the broader opportunity for Indian telecom and deep-tech companies to engage with the United Kingdom’s connectivity and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Through international industry platforms, Indian technology companies are increasingly looking to build partnerships, explore deployment opportunities and contribute to global conversations around future communication infrastructure.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 3:04 PM IST
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NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

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NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London
NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London
NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London
NavTech Showcases India-Developed Laser Based Communication Technology at Connected Britain 2026 in London

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