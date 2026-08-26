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Home > BL News > Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

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Last updated: August 26, 2026 15:53:14 IST

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Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

New Delhi [India], August 26: Zivame is taking the idea of ‘EXTRA’ beyond offers with the marquee Grand Lingerie Festival (GLF) 2026. Built around the thought ‘For India That Loves EXTRAAA’, the campaign turns the country’s biggest intimate wear sale moment of the year …into a series of distinctive brand interventions that extend the campaign thought beyond communication and into culture.

From weddings and food to festivals, fashion and entertainment, India has always believed in the larger-than-life way. There is always room for one more dish, one more function, one more look and one more reason to celebrate.

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That cultural instinct sits at the heart of GLF 2026 and its campaign thought:

FOR INDIA THAT LOVES EXTRAAA

The thought is rooted in what GLF itself stands for — more choice, more styles and more value through one of Zivame’s biggest discount and shopping events of the year.

This year, however, Zivame has taken the idea beyond communication alone. The brand is bringing EXTRAAA to life across its own identity and consumer touchpoints, allowing the campaign thought to show up in unexpected but meaningful ways.

The first expression went live on 22nd August, when Select creators stepped out carrying plain tote bags marked only with the word ‘EXTRAAA’. With no Zivame logo, sale message or explanation, the totes were designed to trigger sightings, speculation and one simple question: What is EXTRAAA? The reveal connects the mystery back to Zivame’s Grand Lingerie Festival and its larger EXTRAAA campaign thought.

And eventually by 25th August, Zivame itself becomes ZIVAAAME for a day. The additional ‘AA’ will appears across key brand touchpoints including Instagram, LinkedIn, the Zivame app icon, email and WhatsApp. Rather than treating the campaign thought as just a line attached to communication, Zivame is allowing it to extend into the brand’s own identity. If GLF is built for India that loves EXTRAAA, then for one day, even the Zivame name embodies that thought.

“GLF has always been one of our biggest moments to celebrate choice, confidence and value with our consumers. This year, we wanted the communication to feel just as EXTRAAA as the festival itself. Each intervention is designed to create a moment of surprise before bringing audiences back to the scale, discovery and savings of GLF, Said Daman Bali, Marketing Head, Zivame

With a wide assortment across lingerie, sleepwear, activewear, shapewear and more, along with some of the strongest offers of the year, Grand Lingerie Festival 2026 is designed to have something for everyone.

Across digital, retail, creators, CRM and brand-led interventions, Zivame is making sure there is plenty happening through the festival — because for India that loves EXTRAAA, just enough was never really the point.

About Zivame

Founded in 2011, Zivame has built a category-first model that seamlessly blends deep consumer insights with innovation, technology, and trend-driven design, all while keeping women’s comfort at its core. By 2025, with a portfolio of over 50,000+ styles across lingerie, sleepwear, shapewear, and activewear, in 100+ sizes, the brand is not just a retailer, but a trusted destination for women across age groups and geographies.

Since its inception, Zivame has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, from launching India’s first online Fitcode to running breakthrough campaigns like Museum of Boobs. By combining tech-enabled solutions with deep consumer insight, Zivame has redefined intimate wear retail in India and built one of the most influential fashion-retail ecosystems in the country.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

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Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

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Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity
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