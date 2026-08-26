Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Written By:
Last updated: August 26, 2026 15:18:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26:  Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) celebrates the Convocation Day of its MBA and MBA (Business Analytics) Batch of 2024-26, on August 14, 2026, with immense joy and pride. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the graduating students as they prepare to embark on their professional careers.

The event brought together proud parents, graduates, directors, faculty members and distinguished guests to honour the achievements of the graduating cohort. The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Muralidhar Rao, Director, Ace Designers, who delivered the Convocation Address. The Guest of Honour was Dr. Sendhil Vinayagam, Director, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru. While Dr. H. R. Venkatesha, Director, Acharya Bangalore B School, presided over the ceremony.

You Might Be Interested In

Addressing the graduates, Chief Guest Mr. Muralidhar Rao congratulated them on their accomplishments and emphasised the importance of continuous learning and ethical conduct. He highlighted the significance of developing ‘Astha-Iswarya’ to successfully navigate the changing personal and professional landscape.

Guest of Honour Dr. Sendhil Vinayagam encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation, explore new career paths and contribute meaningfully to society. The Graduates took a solemn Pledge to uphold values and ethics of their Profession.

Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS), said, “Convocation is not merely the culmination of an academic journey, but the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities, challenges and responsibilities. I am confident that our graduates will carry forward the values, knowledge and ethical foundation nurtured at ABBS and make a meaningful impact in their professional lives and society.”

The ceremony’s most awaited moment was the presentation of certificates and the ‘Best Outgoing Student’ Awards. Mr. Kondpalli Arun was recognised as the Best Outgoing Student of MBA (Business Analytics), while Ms. Aastha Raj received the Best Outgoing Student Award for MBA. Mr. Desigan N received the Best Outgoing Student – Co-Curricular Award, while Ms. Varsha Reddy was honoured with the Best Outgoing Student – Overall Award.

The Best ABBS Toastmasters Club members and MBA Student Placement Coordinators were also recognised for their valuable contributions and commitment to their respective roles.

The ceremony concluded with a video showcasing the memorable moments and achievements of the MBA and MBA (Business Analytics) Batch of 2024-26, followed by the Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Sengottuvelu, Professor at ABBS.

The convocation marked the culmination of an important academic chapter and the beginning of a new journey for the graduates as they step into the professional world with confidence, knowledge and a strong commitment to excellence.

About Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

Media Contacts

Dr. Nita Samantaray

Manager – Outreach & Communication

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Phone: +91 9739697317

Email: dr.nita@abbs.edu.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 3:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Exclusive-US produce supplier Taylor Farms frequently fails to disclose workplace injury tallies, records show

Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

Dollar inches higher ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets

Lynas expands global footprint, eyes new rare earths supply deals

Oil prices fall $2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz

LATEST NEWS

Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton

Exclusive-Hack of water sector supplier draws FBI scrutiny as Iran-linked cyber concerns grow

Brooks leads with perfect 10-point ride on Fiji Pro opening day

US STOCKS-US stock futures subdued in run-up to Nvidia results, inflation print

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Nvidia shares set for $280 billion price swing after earnings, options show

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

FIFA's President Infantino arrives in Hanoi ahead of Vietnam-Thailand ASEAN Cup final

BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence
Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence
Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence
Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

QUICK LINKS