Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation of MBA Batch 2024-26 with Pride and Excellence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) celebrates the Convocation Day of its MBA and MBA (Business Analytics) Batch of 2024-26, on August 14, 2026, with immense joy and pride. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the graduating students as they prepare to embark on their professional careers.

The event brought together proud parents, graduates, directors, faculty members and distinguished guests to honour the achievements of the graduating cohort. The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Muralidhar Rao, Director, Ace Designers, who delivered the Convocation Address. The Guest of Honour was Dr. Sendhil Vinayagam, Director, Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru. While Dr. H. R. Venkatesha, Director, Acharya Bangalore B School, presided over the ceremony.

Addressing the graduates, Chief Guest Mr. Muralidhar Rao congratulated them on their accomplishments and emphasised the importance of continuous learning and ethical conduct. He highlighted the significance of developing ‘Astha-Iswarya’ to successfully navigate the changing personal and professional landscape.

Guest of Honour Dr. Sendhil Vinayagam encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation, explore new career paths and contribute meaningfully to society. The Graduates took a solemn Pledge to uphold values and ethics of their Profession.

Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS), said, “Convocation is not merely the culmination of an academic journey, but the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities, challenges and responsibilities. I am confident that our graduates will carry forward the values, knowledge and ethical foundation nurtured at ABBS and make a meaningful impact in their professional lives and society.”

The ceremony’s most awaited moment was the presentation of certificates and the ‘Best Outgoing Student’ Awards. Mr. Kondpalli Arun was recognised as the Best Outgoing Student of MBA (Business Analytics), while Ms. Aastha Raj received the Best Outgoing Student Award for MBA. Mr. Desigan N received the Best Outgoing Student – Co-Curricular Award, while Ms. Varsha Reddy was honoured with the Best Outgoing Student – Overall Award.

The Best ABBS Toastmasters Club members and MBA Student Placement Coordinators were also recognised for their valuable contributions and commitment to their respective roles.

The ceremony concluded with a video showcasing the memorable moments and achievements of the MBA and MBA (Business Analytics) Batch of 2024-26, followed by the Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Sengottuvelu, Professor at ABBS.

The convocation marked the culmination of an important academic chapter and the beginning of a new journey for the graduates as they step into the professional world with confidence, knowledge and a strong commitment to excellence.

About Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

Media Contacts

Dr. Nita Samantaray

Manager – Outreach & Communication

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Phone: +91 9739697317

Email: dr.nita@abbs.edu.in