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Home > BL News > Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

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Last updated: August 20, 2026 21:09:14 IST

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Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Luxury wedding planning and experiential events company Kkings Events, founded by Monil Shah and Karishma Shah, has taken home two Platinum awards at the esteemed WeddingSutra Awards 2026, winning “Best Cocktail/Engagement Celebration” and “Best Reception/Post Wedding Celebration.” The wins recognise Kkings’ distinctive approach to creating large-format celebrations, where design, hospitality, logistics, and entertainment come together seamlessly to create memorable experiences.

Since its inception in 2014, Kkings Events has established itself as a leading name in India’s luxury wedding space, bringing its expertise to celebrations including the wedding of Tejal and Vedant Birla, as well as actor Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna’s wedding at the iconic Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, set against the backdrop of the Adiyogi statue. With experience across sought-after international wedding destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Lake Como, Phuket, Vietnam, and Bali, the company has built a reputation for creating celebrations that are seamless, considered, and deeply personal, from intimate functions to grand destination weddings and large-scale celebrations with thousands of guests.

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Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

At the heart of Kkings’ approach is the belief that celebrations should feel as good as they look. The team brings together creative planning and a structured, process-driven backend, ensuring that every element, from the overall design narrative and hospitality experience to logistics and entertainment, comes together as one continuous story. With a keen eye for detail and a strong understanding of the guest experience, Kkings continues to create celebrations that are visually striking, thoughtfully planned, and deeply personal.

The founders, Monil Shah and Karishma Shah, share, “Our journey with WeddingSutra has been one of growth, from being runners-up in 2019 to winning two awards this year. It has been an incredible year for Kkings, from the Birla wedding to Adiyogi, and we’re extremely grateful to our team, our community, and WeddingSutra for being a part of this journey. With Kkings Consult being our next big step, we’re excited for what lies ahead.”

This recognition at the WeddingSutra Awards reaffirms Kkings Events’ position as a leading force in India’s luxury wedding industry, setting new benchmarks for experiential planning, seamless execution, and celebrations that leave a lasting impression.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 9:09 PM IST
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Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

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Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

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Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards
Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards
Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards
Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards at the Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

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