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Home > Hollywood > Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation

Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/dhanushs-om-vijay-deverakondas-ranabaali-to-nanis-paradise-netflix-indias-south-slate-update20260820202521"> <p class="title">Dhanush's OM, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali to Nani's Paradise: Netflix India's South Slate Update</p> <a>

Dhanush's OM, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali to Nani's Paradise: Netflix India's South Slate Update

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Last updated: August 20, 2026 20:33:12 IST

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Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation

Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Hanks is in talks to play the titular role in the film adaptation of Allen Levi’s breakout novel ‘Theo of Golden’, reported Deadline.

As per the report, Warner Bros Pictures has been in negotiations for the feature film rights to the novel, a bestseller that established Levi as a publishing phenomenon.

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While the actor is yet to confirm his casting, producing the project is Gil Netter, Gary Goetzman, and Hanks himself. Author Allen Levi will serve as executive producer. Jesse Ehrman and Sheila Walcott are overseeing the project for Warner Bros.

Coming to its story, ‘Theo of Golden’ is set in the fictional town of Golden, where a man named Theo arrives and purchases pencil portraits of locals that are displayed in a coffee shop. He returns them to each subject, and these visits reveal stories and relationships, and they lead to Theo to come to terms with tragedy in his past, stated Deadline.

The novel started its book trajectory in the most modest way possible, after it was self-published in 2023 with little promotion by first-time author Allen Levi. It was published wide by Simon & Schuster last October, selling over 3.5 million copies stateside.

It has been published in 43 languages and was a No 1 bestseller in places like the Netherlands, Italy and the UK. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 8:33 PM IST
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Tags: allen-levibestsellernovel adaptationtheo-of-goldenTom Hankswarner-bros-pictures

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Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation

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Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation
Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation
Tom Hanks in talks to feature in 'Theo of Golden' film adaptation
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