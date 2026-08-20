Bharuch Gets Dedicated Neuro-Spine Centre with 24×7 Neurosurgery and Robotic Rehabilitation

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], August 20: Residents of Bharuch and neighbouring districts will now have access to specialised neuro and spine care within the city with the launch of the Alpha Neuro Spine Hospital & Robotic Rehabilitation Institute.

Located at Skyline Business Hub on Station Road, near Panchbatti Circle, the new hospital has been established as a dedicated centre for neurological, brain, spine and rehabilitation care. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Ishwarsinh Patel, Minister for Water Resources and Water Supplyand Ankleshwar MLA, in the presence of public representatives, administrative officials and other dignitaries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent political, administrative and social representatives, including Ankleshwar MLA Ishwarsinh Patel, Bharuch MLA Ramesh Mistry, Aamod MLA D. K. Swami and Jhagadia MLA Ritesh Vasava. Bharuch District Collector Navnath Gavhane and District Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj Makwana were also present on the occasion.

For patients and families dealing with serious neurological conditions, timely access to specialised care can be particularly important. The new facility aims to provide round-the-clock neuro and spine services in Bharuch, potentially reducing the need for patients to travel to larger cities such as Surat, Vadodara or Ahmedabad for specialised treatment.

Round-the-Clock Neurosurgical Support

A major focus of the hospital is the availability of a dedicated neurosurgical team on a 24-hour basis. The specialist team includes Dr. Amit Gamit, Dr. Keyur Prajapati, Prof. (Dr.) Mehul Modi, Dr. Harin Modi and Dr. Jenil Gurnani.

The hospital will also provide rehabilitation services for patients recovering from paralysis, serious injuries, brain-related conditions and spine procedures. Dr. Niraj Bhansali and Dr. Toral Bhansali will be associated with the rehabilitation services.

According to the hospital, the facility will remain operational throughout the year, including for emergency neurological and spine-related cases.

Robotic Rehabilitation Among the Key Features

One of the notable facilities at the new centre is its robotic rehabilitation technology.

Patients recovering from paralysis, brain injuries or spine surgeries can often require structured rehabilitation to regain movement and mobility. The hospital has introduced robotic-assisted rehabilitation systems as part of its rehabilitation programme to support patients during their recovery.

The facility will also offer endoscopic procedures for selected brain and spine surgeries. These minimally invasive techniques may be considered for appropriate cases based on the patient’s condition and medical assessment.

75-Bed Facility with Dedicated Critical Care and Rehabilitation Units

The hospital has been designed to bring neuro-spine treatment, critical care and rehabilitation services together under one roof.

It includes a 50-bed Neuro-Spine Unit, an 8-bed Critical Care ICU and a 17-bed Ortho and Neuro Rehabilitation Unit, taking the total dedicated capacity to 75 beds.

The infrastructure also includes an advanced modular operation theatre, surgical microscope, C-Arm, NCV, EMG, EEG, digital X-ray and a multi-speciality laboratory.

By bringing these services together, the hospital aims to provide patients with a more integrated treatment journey, from diagnosis and surgery to critical care and rehabilitation.

Special Focus on Stroke Emergencies

Stroke care is another area where the hospital has introduced dedicated support. A Stroke Helpline at 9127 108 108 has been launched to assist people seeking urgent guidance in suspected stroke cases.

The hospital has also announced a free ambulance service for patients requiring emergency transportation. In addition, according to the hospital, admitted patients who require blood will be provided the necessary blood support free of cost, subject to availability and applicable procedures.

Such emergency support is particularly relevant in neurological conditions, where seeking medical attention without unnecessary delay can be important.

Cashless and Insurance Facilities Available

The hospital has also made arrangements for Mediclaim and cashless treatment facilities through major insurance providers, subject to the terms and conditions of individual policies.

The inauguration of Alpha Neuro Spine Hospital adds a specialised healthcare facility to Bharuch’s growing medical infrastructure. With 24×7 neurosurgical availability, robotic rehabilitation, advanced diagnostic and surgical equipment, critical care and emergency support, the centre aims to serve patients from Bharuch, Narmada and nearby areas.

For local residents, the availability of specialised neuro and spine services within Bharuch could provide a more convenient option for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, particularly for patients who require timely access to specialist care.

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