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Home > BL News > Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

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Last updated: August 12, 2026 21:24:16 IST

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Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

New Delhi [India], August 12: Homebuyers searching for the perfect blend of luxury, connectivity, and affordability have a new reason to celebrate. Kamal Associates, under the leadership of Director Pulkit Vij, has introduced a premium collection of residential homes in one of the most promising and well-connected locations near Vegas Mall.

With property prices continuing to rise across Delhi-NCR, this launch presents a unique opportunity for families and investors to secure a modern home in a rapidly developing neighborhood at highly attractive prices. The project offers thoughtfully designed residences with contemporary layouts, quality construction, and easy access to every essential convenience of urban living.

You Might Be Interested In

The newly launched inventory includes:

  • 2 BHK luxury apartments priced between ₹42 Lakhs and ₹45 Lakhs
  • 3 BHK luxury apartments priced between ₹65 Lakhs

making premium homeownership more accessible than ever. Buyers can also avail themselves of special offers on booking, available for a limited period.

Located near Vegas Mall, the project enjoys excellent connectivity to metro stations, major road corridors, the airport, schools, hospitals, shopping destinations, and entertainment centers. Its strategic location not only enhances daily convenience but also strengthens the property’s long-term investment potential.

Industry experts believe that residential projects situated in well-connected growth corridors continue to attract strong buyer interest due to increasing infrastructure development and appreciation prospects. The location advantage, combined with competitive pricing, positions this project as an attractive choice for both end-users and investors.

To further simplify the home-buying journey, Kamal Associates is offering complete home loan assistance through leading financial institutions, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process from inquiry to possession.

Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

Speaking about the launch, Director Pulkit Vij said,

“A home is one of the most important investments a family makes. Our vision is to provide homebuyers with quality residences in prime locations while maintaining transparency, affordability, and long-term value. Through this special booking offer, we are creating an opportunity for families to own a premium home without compromising on connectivity or lifestyle.”

With limited inventory available under the current offer, the project is already generating considerable interest among prospective buyers looking for a combination of modern living, strategic location, and future growth potential.

Interested buyers can schedule a site visit and explore available units before the special booking benefits conclude.

Pricing Information

  • 2 BHK Luxury Apartments: ₹42 Lakhs – ₹45 Lakhs
  • 3 BHK Luxury Apartments: ₹65 Lakhs
  • Special Offer on Booking – Limited Period

Contact Information:

  • Phone: 8448440765
  • Website: www.kamalassociate.com

Kamal Associates

Director: Pulkit Vij

Where Prime Location Meets Premium Living

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 9:24 PM IST
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Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

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Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

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Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs
Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs
Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs
Luxury Living Near Vegas Mall Now Within Reach: Premium 2 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 42 Lakhs and 3 BHK Homes Starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs

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