LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Written By:
Last updated: July 10, 2026 21:45:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Pramod Gummaraj, Co-Founder & CEO, Aprecomm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10: Digital connectivity solutions company Airties has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bengaluru-based Aprecomm, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

You Might Be Interested In

The company said the acquisition will accelerate Airties’ geographic expansion, help it serve broadband operators in high-growth regions, and enable it to leverage synergies across product portfolios, research and development, and Aprecomm’s additional AI expertise to better serve internet service providers worldwide.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm, said, Joining Airties, the industry’s pioneer and leader in advancing connectivity experience, is a strong validation of the vision that has shaped Aprecomm from the start. Aprecomm was built with the belief that every service provider should be able to deliver a far more intelligent and reliable broadband experience. This combination gives us a broader platform to take that vision further and extend our impact across more markets globally.”

Metin Taskin, CEO and Co-Founder of Airties, said, “Aprecomm is very well positioned in growth markets such as India and Southeast Asia. We now have an unmatched foundation to further accelerate our expansion across Asia-Pacific and into South America, two markets where demand for intelligent connectivity is growing at an extraordinary pace.”

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Aprecomm has built a strong reputation for its intuitive, self-healing Wi-Fi and broadband network solutions for internet service providers. Through its AI-driven software services, Aprecomm helps internet service providers improve connectivity by delivering real-time insights and network optimisations, helping reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction. Today, Aprecomm manages more than seven million homes and business locations and serves more than 50 internet service providers worldwide.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 9:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

EPFO opens 6-month amnesty window for exempted PF trusts to align with new rules

NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report

India, Canada conclude third round of CEPA talks in Ottawa, target 2026 conclusion

Wall Street banks rule on staff betting on prediction markets, sources say

India's power utilities to double down on capex, leverage to peak by FY30: Equirus

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Russian model goes viral with striking likeness to Norway's Erling Haaland

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties
Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties
Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties
Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

QUICK LINKS