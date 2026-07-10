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Home > Hollywood > "Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

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Published: July 10, 2026 22:02:08 IST

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"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, best known for acclaimed films such as Interstellar, The Dark Knight, and Oppenheimer, is currently in India to promote his upcoming epic, The Odyssey.

On Friday, Nolan surprised fans and members of the media with an unexpected appearance at a special screening of the film in Mumbai. He was joined by actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, along with producer Emma Thomas.

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During his visit, Nolan greeted enthusiastic fans and delivered a brief speech, expressing his gratitude for the unwavering love and support of Indian audiences.

"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

“I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!” Nolan said.

“Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here,” he added.

‘The Odyssey’ is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases on July 17, 2026.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 10:02 PM IST
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Tags: christopher nolanfilmmakerindiamumbaithe odysseytom holland

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"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

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"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences
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"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences
"Always a thrill to be in India": Christopher Nolan calls Indian fans the most enthusiastic audiences

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