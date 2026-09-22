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Home > BL News > Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 14:30:11 IST

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Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

SAI University holds September 2026 Convocation in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: Sai University held its Third Convocation on Saturday, 19 September 2026, at its campus on One Hub Road, OMR, Paiyanur, Chennai – 603105. Padma Bhushan Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, attended as Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. Degrees were conferred on 72 graduating students, including 50 from the School of Computing and Data Science and 22 from the School of Arts and Sciences, along with three Gold, three Silver and three Bronze Medals awarded for academic distinction.

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The ceremony was presided over by Founder and Chancellor Shri K. V. Ramani, with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham presenting the University’s Annual Report. Guests of Honour included Dr. K. P. Krishnan, IAS, former Secretary to the Government of India; Prof. Sandeep Sancheti, Vice President, Research Relations and Academic Ambassador, Elsevier India; Shri Pradeep Udhas, former Senior Partner, KPMG India; and Shri M. K. Santhanaraman, Fellow Member of ICAI. The occasion was also attended by Padma Vibhushan Shri N. R. Narayana Murthy, Padma Vibhushan Honourable Justice Shri M. N. Venkatachaliah, Padma Shri T. V. Mohandas Pai, and other distinguished guests from academia, industry and public life.

In his Convocation Address, Mr. Chandrasekaran told graduates that India was entering a period of economic growth that could be “unparalleled in our own history and unparalleled with any part of the world,” even as AI, technology and regulatory change reshape the global economy. He urged graduates to adopt a mindset of “running dual races,” working towards long-term goals while pursuing shorter-term achievements to maintain momentum, and, citing marathon running, said that individuals should measure themselves against their own progress rather than comparing themselves with others: “You have got to measure yourself on progress, continuous improvement, push yourself towards what you want to do.”

Chancellor Ramani, in his address, spoke about the shortage of quality higher education institutions in India and outlined Sai University’s founding purpose in addressing that gap, reiterating the University’s commitment to combining global academic standards with an Indian ethos.

The University also released Pursuit: Where Research Meets Innovation, a compendium documenting research conducted at Sai University between 2020 and 2025.

Presenting the Annual Report, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham reflected on the world graduates are entering: “Your degree is not the completion of your education. It is the beginning of your responsibility to remain a lifelong learner… In the age of AI, human qualities will become more valuable, not less.” He added, “The most successful among you will not compete against AI; you will learn to work with it, while ensuring that technology remains in the service of humanity.”

About Sai University

Sai University was established by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature under the Sai University Act No. 42 of 2018, and is recognised under Section 2(f) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, Government of India, as well as by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the Bar Council of India. It is positioned as India’s future-ready, AI-first university. Founded by Shri K. V. Ramani, co-founder of NASSCOM, who serves as Founder and Chancellor, the University is led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham, ranked among the top 0.01% most-cited scientists globally in engineering and computer science. Across its eight schools, spanning Artificial Intelligence, Computing and Data Science, Law, Media Studies, Business, Allied Health Sciences, Arts and Sciences, and Technology, artificial intelligence is integrated as a foundation rather than an add-on. The University’s 103-acre campus on OMR, Chennai, includes dedicated labs for artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, allied health sciences and psychology, a functioning Moot Court for the School of Law, and a sports complex inaugurated in March 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:30 PM IST
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Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

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Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address
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