Indian Apparel Industry Enters Festive Season On A Positive Note; Forcas Studio Positioned Across Key Growth Channels

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21: FORCAS STUDIO LIMITED (NSE: FORCAS) India’s apparel industry is entering the 2026 festive season with positive demand expectations, supported by improving consumer sentiment, a reasonable monsoon and healthy retailer ordering activity.

According to a recent survey of members of The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), 52% of apparel manufacturers expect sales during the upcoming festive season to be higher than last year, while another 30% expect sales to remain broadly at last year’s level. With more than eight in ten respondents expecting a stable or improved season, industry sentiment remains constructive.

Retailer activity is also supporting this outlook. Strong bookings at CMAI’s recently concluded National Garment Fairs indicate that retailers are preparing inventory ahead of the festive period, creating a supportive environment for apparel manufacturers and brands across key categories.

Key Trends Emerging For The 2026 Festive Season

Indian wear remains the strongest festive category, with 45% of survey respondents identifying salwar suits, churidars and kurtas as the category expected to witness the strongest growth.

At the same time, western casual wear is emerging as another important growth driver, particularly across products such as T-shirts and denims. This is relevant for Forcas Studio, where western casual categories form a significant part of its core FTX portfolio.

The industry is also witnessing an ongoing shift towards online apparel consumption. Online channels currently account for around 12% of apparel sales, and the CMAI survey indicates expectations of further growth in this share, highlighting the increasing importance of digital channels during the festive shopping cycle.

Meanwhile, raw material costs remain an area of industry focus. Around 54% of surveyed companies are absorbing higher input costs, while only around 35% have increased prices. This places greater importance on sourcing efficiency, cost management and business models that can protect competitiveness while maintaining consumer price points.

Forcas Studio’s Positioning Across The Growth Opportunities

The two structural trends of particular relevance to Forcas Studio – western casual wear and the continued expansion of online apparel buying – are already embedded within the Company’s business model.

Forcas Studio operates as a menswear-focused, asset-light business, combining its own brands with white-label manufacturing for large retail chains.

Its flagship FTX brand spans more than 14 menswear categories, including T-shirts, denims, trousers, cargos, trackpants, shorts, cord sets, jackets and sweatshirts. More than 95% of FTX products are priced between ₹199 and ₹599, positioning the brand in the value segment.

The Company’s newer TRIBE brand targets Gen Z consumers in the ₹499–₹1,499 price range, while the core customer base remains concentrated among younger consumers across Tier 2 to Tier 4 markets.

This positioning provides Forcas with exposure to multiple channels as festive apparel demand builds.

A Multi-Channel Distribution Network

Retail distribution:

Forcas currently reaches the market through more than 700 distributors and semi-wholesalers, 18,000+ retailers and 500+ large-format stores across India.

Digital commerce:

The Company is present across 15+ e-commerce marketplaces, with coverage extending to more than 21,000 pin codes and over 8 million online customers served cumulatively.

Quick commerce:

FTX has expanded its presence across quick-commerce platforms, including Zepto across 138 stores with 100+ SKUs, M-Now and Booon, while the brand was also launched on Flipkart Minutes with effect from July 29, 2026. The channel enables delivery in as little as 10–20 minutes.

Supply-chain and sourcing capabilities:

Forcas operates a 60,000 sq. ft. central warehouse in Kolkata, supported by 11 marketplace warehouses. Its in-house design team can take a new design to market in approximately 18 days, while direct sourcing helps reduce intermediary layers in the supply chain.

Key Opportunities For The Festive Season

1. Exposure to Western Casual Wear Growth

Western casual wear, including T-shirts, denims and trousers, is identified as one of the key growth categories for the festive season. These categories already form the core of the FTX product portfolio, allowing Forcas to participate in this opportunity through its existing product and distribution platform.

2. Wider Retail Reach and Festive Restocking

Strong retailer bookings ahead of the festive season indicate early inventory preparation across the trade. Forcas is simultaneously expanding its distribution network, with a target of 800 distributors and 25,000+ retailers by March 2027. A wider retail footprint can increase the number of customer touchpoints available for its brands.

3. Continued Shift Towards Online Apparel

With online channels gaining a larger role in apparel consumption, Forcas’ existing marketplace presence provides an established route to participate in this structural shift. Its presence across 15+ marketplaces and coverage of 21,000+ pin codes allows the Company to expand digital availability without relying solely on incremental physical-store expansion.

4. Quick Commerce Opens an Additional Consumption Occasion

Festive shopping can include immediate and last-minute purchases. Forcas’ expanding presence on quick-commerce platforms creates an additional distribution channel for FTX and provides access to consumers seeking faster fulfilment.

5. Value-Led Portfolio Amid Input-Cost Pressure

With input costs remaining an industry concern, the Company’s predominantly ₹199–₹599 FTX price architecture is focused on the value-conscious consumer segment. At the operating level, its asset-light structure, in-house design capabilities, direct sourcing and centralised warehousing provide multiple levers for managing costs and maintaining price competitiveness.

6. White-Label Business and Portfolio Expansion

Forcas’ white-label manufacturing relationships with retail partners including Landmark Group, V-Mart Retail and V2 Retail provide another avenue to participate in festive inventory replenishment.

At the same time, the launch of women’s wear and kids’ wear under FTX expands the Company’s addressable product basket and provides an opportunity to participate in broader family apparel purchases.

Commenting on the industry outlook, Mr. Sailesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Forcas Studio Limited, said, “The apparel industry is entering the festive season with a positive outlook, and the latest CMAI survey provides a clear indication of this sentiment. Strong retailer bookings and expectations of stable to higher sales point towards a constructive season ahead. What is particularly relevant for Forcas is the expected growth in western casual wear and the continued development of online apparel consumption. These are areas where we already have an established product portfolio, distribution network and digital presence. Our objective is to make our brands available wherever the consumer chooses to shop – through neighbourhood retailers, large-format stores, e-commerce marketplaces and increasingly through quick commerce. This multi-channel approach, combined with our value-oriented product portfolio, gives us multiple avenues to participate in the festive demand cycle. At the same time, we remain focused on operational efficiency as the industry manages raw material cost pressures. Our asset-light model, direct sourcing, in-house design capabilities and centralised warehousing provide us with the flexibility to manage the business efficiently while continuing to offer products at accessible price points. As we enter the festive season, our focus remains on strengthening distribution, expanding digital reach, improving speed-to-market and delivering relevant fashion at attractive price points. We believe these priorities position Forcas Studio well to participate in the opportunities emerging across the Indian apparel market.”

About Forcas Studio Limited

FORCAS STUDIO LIMITED is into Menswear and deals in men’s garments such as Shirts, Denims, T-shirts, trousers, Cotton pants, sports-wear, party-wear, fashion wear, boxers etc. and cater pan India through online and wholesale in our own brand and also white-labelling for other brands. The products are sold under the brand name ‘FTX’,‘TRIBE’ and ‘Conteno’, through various e-commerce platform and in large format stores.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.