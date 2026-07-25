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Home > BL News > Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information
Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 10:21:16 IST

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Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

New Delhi [India], July 24: India has emerged as one of the world’s most active markets for AI development, AI integration and AI startup growth, making it a natural market for Search Router’s expansion. Search Router announces its launch in India now, bringing its global Search API platform to one of the world’s fastest-growing ecosystems of AI integrators, AI startups and developers building AI-powered products.

Search Router helps AI integrators, startups and developers give AI agents access to live web information, relevant context and multilingual search capabilities

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A key focus of the platform is helping teams reduce the complexity and cost of giving AI systems access to current web information. 

Developers building AI assistants, research tools, autonomous workflows, and retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG) applications face a growing hurdle: their systems need up‑to‑date web information. Without live search, even the most advanced models rely on outdated knowledge, miss recent developments, and can’t provide accurate, context‑aware answers. 

Building a proprietary search engine is expensive and technically demanding, so most AI startups and development teams resort to a patchwork of third‑party search, web‑scraping, and content‑extraction tools. This fragmented pipeline requires constant maintenance, struggles with page‑structure changes, adds latency, and forces the LLM to process large amounts of raw text—driving up token usage, inference costs, and response times. 

Consequently, teams must balance giving the AI enough current data with keeping the solution affordable and fast.

Search Router is a Search API built specifically for AI agents and AI applications. Instead of requiring developers and AI integrators to combine search, scraping and content-processing tools, it provides web search and relevant page content through a single API.

The platform integrates with existing web‑search services to provide AI systems with live, multilingual web information. Beyond delivering the search results, it can fetch the original content from the linked pages, eliminating the need for developers to build and maintain a separate scraping pipeline.

Most importantly, Search Router does not simply return entire webpages. Its Retrieved Context feature identifies and returns the most relevant, information-rich passages from each page for a specific query. This gives LLMs the context they need while reducing unnecessary input tokens, inference costs and processing time.

The result is a token-saving web retrieval layer that helps AI applications remain fast and economically sustainable. Search and relevant content retrieval are delivered with sub-second latency, allowing developers to add live web information without introducing a slow, multi-stage pipeline into the user experience.

Unlike traditional search tools designed primarily for human browsing, Search Router is built specifically for AI applications that need to retrieve, process and use web information programmatically. 

Search Router is built on infrastructure that includes more than 100 billion indexed documents and multilingual retrieval capabilities designed for modern AI workloads.

According to publicly available benchmark testing based on the SimpleQA benchmark dataset, Search Router demonstrated strong multilingual retrieval performance across AI-focused search evaluation scenarios.

Indian AI integrators, AI startups and developers building and training AI agents can try the service now with 2,000 free requests, instant API key generation, and playground access for testing and evaluation. 

For more information, documentation or API access, visit https://search-router.com/ 

About Search Router

Search Router is a global Search API for AI agents, AI applications and modern AI workflows. The platform helps developers access live web information, relevant content and contextual retrieval through a single API, enabling more useful, up-to-date and grounded AI experiences.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 10:21 AM IST
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Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information
Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information
Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information
Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

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