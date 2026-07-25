"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/iffjk-2026-imtiaz-ali-calls-kashmir-jewel-in-the-crown-of-the-country-backs-global-film-vision20260725084826"> <p class="title">IFFJK 2026: Imtiaz Ali calls Kashmir "jewel in the crown of the country", backs global film vision</p> <a>

IFFJK 2026: Imtiaz Ali calls Kashmir "jewel in the crown of the country", backs global film vision

Written By:
Last updated: July 25, 2026 10:33:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

Los Angeles [US], July 25 (ANI): ‘Resident Evil’ director Zach Cregger has revealed that actor Austin Abrams narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident while filming a key action sequence for the upcoming horror film, according to People.

Speaking to SlashFilm, Cregger recalled that Abrams, who plays medical courier Bryan in the video game adaptation, came within inches of being struck by a 150-pound body-sized blood bag that was dropped from a crane during the shoot.

You Might Be Interested In

“It would’ve killed him. If he had been one step to the right, he would’ve died,” Cregger said, referring to the stunt sequence. “[The shot is] in the movie, so it’s worth it. I was pretty stunned.”

The sequence, featured briefly in the film’s trailer, shows Bryan running as zombie-like bodies crash from rooftops around him during an apparent outbreak, according to People.

Cregger said he wanted the explosions and falling bodies to be created practically instead of relying on visual effects.

“And so, we had to basically design this thing where he’s just running and bodies are just falling and detonating all around him. And I knew I didn’t want to do it with VFX because I feel like it would just look like VFX,” he told SlashFilm.

According to the director, the scene was executed through detailed choreography and staging, with the heavy blood bags suspended above Abrams before being dropped to simulate bodies falling from buildings, according to People.

Reflecting on the experience, Cregger praised the collaborative effort behind bringing the ambitious sequence to life.

“That’s what’s so great about making movies… you have all these people help you realize that idea and immortalize it on the screen,” he said, adding, “I’m very proud of this movie. I feel like I grew a lot making it, just as a filmmaker,” according to People.

Cregger’s ‘Resident Evil’ marks the seventh big-screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise since 2002. The film also stars Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.

‘Resident Evil’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 10:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: action-sequenceaustin-abramsfilm-collaborationmovie-releaseresident-evilzach-cregger

RELATED News

Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2 was "10 times harder" to film, says showrunner Ira Parker

Jennifer Lopez says "breakups are not a failure" as she celebrates 57th birthday

John Leguizamo opens up about wearing vision-blocking contact lenses for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

'Resident Evil' trailer released: Zach Cregger unveils new horror reboot ahead of comic-con

LATEST NEWS

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

Search Router Launches Search API in India to Help AI Agents Access Real-Time Web Information

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Azzi Fudd becomes first rookie to win WNBA 3-point contest

Exclusive-Its AI agent spent days hacking a company, but sources say OpenAI did not notice for a week

Barclays sees upside risks to 2026 Brent price view given Strait of Hormuz impasse

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang backs open-weight AI, says openness key to American leadership

'Michael Jordan all the way', says Trump when asked about LeBron

SK GROUP TO SUPPLY $750 BLN WORTH CHIPS TO U.S. TECH COMPANIES INCLUDING NVIDIA – YONHAP

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience
"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience
"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience
"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

QUICK LINKS