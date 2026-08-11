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Home > BL News > SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 18:06:10 IST

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SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 10: SFO Technologies, the flagship electronics arm of the NeST Group, has partnered with US-based Smart IOPS to produce specialized AI data storage hardware at its Kochi facility, marking a major step forward for local high-tech manufacturing.

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Through the tie-up, SFO has integrated Smart IOPS’ proprietary ‘TruRandom’ controller technology into its production lines. The move allows SFO to build high-performance Solid State Drives (SSDs)—the fast, reliable storage components needed to run heavy Artificial Intelligence workloads, data centers, and supercomputers.

While India’s electronics industry has grown through device assembly, making AI-grade hardware requires far greater precision, complex circuit design, and intense thermal control. SFO’s local manufacturing of these drives signals a shift toward producing critical computing tech right from Kochi.

“We are proud to partner with Smart IOPS in bringing advanced storage technology manufacturing to India, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” said Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group. “This achievement reflects SFO Technologies’ commitment to pioneering advanced design and manufacturing, while supporting India’s emergence as a trusted global hub for AI infrastructure.”

Radhakrishnan Nair, co-founder of Smart IOPS, added that manufacturing the controller in Kochi shows India can now provide the reliable, high-precision supply chain essential for world-class AI computing.

The partnership strengthens India’s role in the global semiconductor ecosystem while giving international tech companies a dependable manufacturing base in Asia.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 6:06 PM IST
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SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware

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SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry into High-End AI Hardware
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