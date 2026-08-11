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Home > World > BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million

BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million

BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million

Written By:
Published: August 11, 2026 18:23:09 IST

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BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million

Aug 11 (Reuters) – Eneco Energy Ltd: * TO BUY INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY AT 15 GUL WAY FOR S$24.2 MILLION Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 6:23 PM IST
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BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million

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BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million
BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million
BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million
BRIEF-Eneco Energy To Buy Industrial Property At 15 Gul Way For S$24.2 Million

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