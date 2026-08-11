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Home > Business News > Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 18:35:21 IST

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Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 10: With the aim of recognising people’s hard work and contribution and encouraging them, Progress Alliance organised the SAFAL – Special Appreciation for Amazing Leaders programme.

The programme was held at Sirvi Samaj Wadi, Parvat Patiya, Surat, where more than 500 Team Members working across different businesses were honoured for their hard work, dedication and outstanding performance.

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Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

For the last 12 years, Progress Alliance has been carrying out such initiatives across 20 different cities in the country. Every year, the organisation honours more than 20,000 Team Members and associates for their work and contribution.

The main objective of the SAFAL programme is to recognise the efforts of Team Members working in companies, offices, factories, shops and other business organisations.

Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

According to a spokesperson for Progress Alliance, when a person’s hard work receives timely recognition and appreciation, it helps increase their confidence, enthusiasm and sense of responsibility towards their work. Such initiatives encourage individuals to perform even better.

12 Years of Recognition Across 20 Cities

The Progress Alliance programme is not just an award ceremony, but an initiative built around mutual support, appreciation and the spirit of moving forward together.

Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

The organisation aims to create opportunities for people from every section of society to progress, ensure that every individual receives recognition for their hard work and help people feel proud of their contribution.

The message of SAFAL is clear:

Those who contribute to our success deserve to have their success recognised as well.

Progress Alliance
Growing Together

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 6:35 PM IST
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Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

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Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme

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Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme
Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme
Progress Alliance’s Unique Initiative in Surat: Over 500 Team Members Honoured at SAFAL Programme
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