Western H.O.G. Ride 2026 Concludes In Daman After A Weekend Of Riding, Brotherhood & Unforgettable Experiences

The Seven-Islands HOG Committee responsible for hosting WHR2026 at The Deltin, Daman

New Delhi [India], September 7: The Western H.O.G. Ride (WHR) 2026, hosted by Seven-Islands Mumbai HOG Chapter, concluded on a high note after an action-packed weekend from 4th to 6th September at The Deltin, Daman, bringing together 360 H.O.G.s and guests from across the country.

Designed as more than just a motorcycle gathering, WHR 2026 delivered a carefully curated weekend combining riding, entertainment, food, music, experiences and, above all, the spirit of H.O.G. brotherhood.

The first evening set the tone for the weekend with live performances by Valenciaga and Aangan, complemented by a specially curated culinary experience by The Deltin, featuring flavours from India and around the world.

Adding a unique dimension to the weekend was a special Masterclass hosted by legendary mixologist Shatbhi Basu, giving guests an engaging insight into the art and craft of mixology.

Day two brought the H.O.G. spirit onto the roads with the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson Ride to the Daman Lighthouse, organised in association with Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Tourism.

With 80+ Harley-Davidson motorcycles riding in formation, the ride created an unmistakable spectacle on the roads of Daman and showcased the scale, energy and camaraderie of the H.O.G. community.

The ride was followed by a relaxed Sundowner at the Pool, before the evening moved into comedy and music.

The night featured performances by stand-up comedians, leading into the much-awaited grand finale — “War of DJs”, featuring appearances by DJ Javed, DJ Gavin and finally DJ Willy, who brought the WHR 2026 celebrations to an electrifying close.

At the heart of WHR 2026 was a simple belief: the motorcycle brings us together, but the brotherhood makes the journey special.

Over three days, 360 guests shared the open road, music, food, laughter and countless memories — reinforcing what makes the H.O.G. community so unique.

WHR 2026 was also made possible through the generous support of its partners: The Deltin, Daman, Vivo, JRL Professional, Jameson Ginger Ale, along with many other supporting partners.

The success of WHR 2026 was driven by the dedication and efforts of the Seven-Islands HOG Chapter Committee — Carl Sequeira, Abhishek Divekar, Sanjay Pai and Sajid Ali, whose vision, planning and commitment helped bring this memorable weekend to life.

The Seven-Islands Mumbai Chapter extends its sincere gratitude to every H.O.G., guest, partner, artist, performer, organiser and volunteer who contributed to making WHR 2026 a memorable celebration.

WHR 2026 may have ended, but the memories, friendships and brotherhood created over the weekend will continue long after the engines have gone quiet.

The road brought us to The Deltin, Daman. The brotherhood made WHR 2026 unforgettable.

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