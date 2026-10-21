Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

second edition of Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament concludes on a grand note; organisers announce expansion to Kolkata, Chandigarh and Pune

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21: The prestigious Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida witnessed an exciting display of talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship as the second edition of the Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament 2026 concluded on a spectacular note. The unique tournament brought together 120 golfers, including 60 women and 60 men, competing on a common platform in a celebration of skill, equality and passion for the sport.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, graced the tournament as the Chief Guest, adding prestige to the occasion.

The Legacy Open was conceptualised by Alok Paskar and launched in 2025 with the vision of creating a distinctive golfing experience. The tournament was successfully organised by Rajeev Varma, Head of Spotlight, who has transformed his personal passion for golf into an opportunity to promote the sport among enthusiasts across Delhi-NCR.

Through Spotlight, Rajeev Varma has been actively working towards making golf more accessible and encouraging greater participation, while establishing the company as a recognised name in organising premium golf tournaments.

Navya Chaudhary, Parnika Sharma, Vijit Nandarajog and Ashish Kapoor Emerge Winners

The competition witnessed impressive performances across various categories. Navya Chaudhary claimed the top position in the Women’s Gross category, while Parnika Sharma emerged victorious in the Women’s Net category.

In the men’s competition, Vijit Nandarajog secured the Men’s Gross title, while Ashish Kapoor won the Men’s Net category.

The tournament received valuable support from leading companies, including Clearwater, JK Tech and Evolute. Dhruv Pal Singh of Jaypee Greens also played an instrumental role in ensuring the event’s success.

Legacy Open to Expand to Kolkata, Chandigarh and Pune

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Rajeev Varma and Alok Paskar announced plans to take the Legacy Open beyond Delhi-NCR and introduce this unique golfing format to other major Indian cities.

“The tremendous enthusiasm and support received from participating golfers have strengthened our confidence in this concept. We now plan to expand the Legacy Open to Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune and several other prominent cities across the country,” they said.

On the occasion, Alok Paskar also expressed his commitment to sponsoring the tournament for many more years, ensuring its continued growth and success.

The organisers further announced that the third edition of the Legacy Open will be held on November 5, 2027.

With its innovative Ladies vs Gentlemen format, the Legacy Open has demonstrated that golf is not merely about competition but also about camaraderie, equal opportunities and the spirit of togetherness.

By bringing women and men golfers onto a shared platform, the Legacy Open is steadily establishing itself as a distinctive sporting tradition in Delhi-NCR, with ambitions to create a nationwide presence in the coming years.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)