Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

Written By:
Last updated: October 21, 2026 16:19:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

second edition of Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament concludes on a grand note; organisers announce expansion to Kolkata, Chandigarh and Pune

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21: The prestigious Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida witnessed an exciting display of talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship as the second edition of the Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament 2026 concluded on a spectacular note. The unique tournament brought together 120 golfers, including 60 women and 60 men, competing on a common platform in a celebration of skill, equality and passion for the sport.

You Might Be Interested In

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, graced the tournament as the Chief Guest, adding prestige to the occasion.

The Legacy Open was conceptualised by Alok Paskar and launched in 2025 with the vision of creating a distinctive golfing experience. The tournament was successfully organised by Rajeev Varma, Head of Spotlight, who has transformed his personal passion for golf into an opportunity to promote the sport among enthusiasts across Delhi-NCR.

Through Spotlight, Rajeev Varma has been actively working towards making golf more accessible and encouraging greater participation, while establishing the company as a recognised name in organising premium golf tournaments.

Navya Chaudhary, Parnika Sharma, Vijit Nandarajog and Ashish Kapoor Emerge Winners

The competition witnessed impressive performances across various categories. Navya Chaudhary claimed the top position in the Women’s Gross category, while Parnika Sharma emerged victorious in the Women’s Net category.

In the men’s competition, Vijit Nandarajog secured the Men’s Gross title, while Ashish Kapoor won the Men’s Net category.

The tournament received valuable support from leading companies, including Clearwater, JK Tech and Evolute. Dhruv Pal Singh of Jaypee Greens also played an instrumental role in ensuring the event’s success.

Legacy Open to Expand to Kolkata, Chandigarh and Pune

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Rajeev Varma and Alok Paskar announced plans to take the Legacy Open beyond Delhi-NCR and introduce this unique golfing format to other major Indian cities.

“The tremendous enthusiasm and support received from participating golfers have strengthened our confidence in this concept. We now plan to expand the Legacy Open to Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune and several other prominent cities across the country,” they said.

On the occasion, Alok Paskar also expressed his commitment to sponsoring the tournament for many more years, ensuring its continued growth and success.

The organisers further announced that the third edition of the Legacy Open will be held on November 5, 2027.

With its innovative Ladies vs Gentlemen format, the Legacy Open has demonstrated that golf is not merely about competition but also about camaraderie, equal opportunities and the spirit of togetherness.

By bringing women and men golfers onto a shared platform, the Legacy Open is steadily establishing itself as a distinctive sporting tradition in Delhi-NCR, with ambitions to create a nationwide presence in the coming years.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 4:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

Genus Innovation unveils Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter, spotlights Maxilion Lithium-Ion Inverter at The Battery Show India & REI Expo 2026

Oil jumps on escalating Middle East conflict

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Reborn Coffee – Enters Supply Agreement With Visvita For Aloe Vera Beverages On Oct 11, 2026

Asian governments step up cyber defences after PHP flaw

ARCHIVE: Title beckons for Antonelli but he may have to wait a week or two

BRIEF-HBX Group Signs Strategic Partnership With Trip.Com Group

US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

ARCHIVE: Title beckons for Antonelli but he may have to wait a week or two

BRIEF-Energy Development Oman Appoints Oman Investment Bank As Liquidity Provider For Sukuk Issuance

Exclusive-TSMC seeks factory-equipment alternatives to thwart China's rare earths grip, sources say

Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens
Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens
Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens
Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

QUICK LINKS