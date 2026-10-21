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Home > Hollywood > Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/international-tourists-delighted-by-celebrations-of160-international-dussehra-festival-in-kullu20261021130849"> <p class="title">International tourists delighted by celebrations of  International Dussehra Festival in Kullu</p> <a>

International tourists delighted by celebrations of  International Dussehra Festival in Kullu

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Last updated: October 21, 2026 16:24:14 IST

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Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

London [UK], October 21 (ANI): British actor, writer, and director Noel Clarke appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to six sexual offence charges.

According to Variety, the charges include two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism, and one count of exposure.

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According to authorities, as cited by Variety, the allegations involve five women and relate to alleged offences that took place between 2007 and 2016.

Clarke is widely recognised for his role as Mickey Smith in the sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who,’ as well as for writing and starring in the teen dramas ‘Kidulthood,’ ‘Adulthood,’ and ‘Brotherhood.’

He also co-wrote the Sky drama ‘Bulletproof’ alongside Ashley Walters.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police and authorisation from the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, which reviewed a file of evidence last month.

Clarke is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 4:24 PM IST
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Tags: court-appearanceexposure-chargenoel-clarkenot-guilty-pleaSexual Offencessexual-assault-chargesvoyeurism-chargeswestminster-magistrates-court

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Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

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Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

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Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges
Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges
Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges
Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

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