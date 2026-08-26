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Home > World > BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

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Published: August 26, 2026 15:06:04 IST

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BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

Aug 26 (Reuters) – HKEX: * SINOPEC BOUGHT BACK 2.3 MILLION TYPE-H SHARES FOR HKD 11 MILLION ON AUG 26 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 3:06 PM IST
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BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

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BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

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BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows
BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows
BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows
BRIEF-Sinopec Bought Back 2.3 Million Type-H Shares For HKD 11 Million On Aug 26, HKEX Filing Shows

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