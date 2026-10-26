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Home > Business News > Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

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Last updated: October 26, 2026 13:04:10 IST

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Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

New Delhi [India], October 26: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a defence electronics and technology company, reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 53.7% year-on-year to ₹46.15 crore, compared with ₹30.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 72.3% to ₹388.15 crore during the July–September quarter, against ₹225.26 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting growth in the company’s business operations.

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The company’s EBITDA rose 87.8% year-on-year to ₹111.18 crore, indicating improved operating performance. Total income increased to ₹391.69 crore from ₹226.57 crore, while total expenses stood at ₹299.21 crore, compared with ₹183.42 crore a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹1.32 from ₹0.96 in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

For the first half of FY27, Apollo Micro Systems recorded revenue from operations of ₹639.44 crore and net profit of ₹71.37 crore. EBITDA for the six-month period reached ₹164.91 crore, registering a 64.7% year-on-year increase.

The Hyderabad-based company operates in defence electronics, aerospace systems and advanced technology solutions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

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Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore
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Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

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