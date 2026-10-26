Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Written By:
Last updated: October 26, 2026 12:35:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Raymond Limited has announced a proposal to change its corporate name to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited, marking a significant development in the company’s corporate identity.

In a regulatory filing dated October 24, 2026, the company informed the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) that its Board of Directors had approved the proposed name change through a resolution passed by circulation.

You Might Be Interested In

The proposed renaming brings aerospace, defence and engineering into the company’s corporate identity. However, the filing does not announce any new investments, acquisitions or changes to its existing business operations.

According to the exchange filing, the name change remains subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution, clearance from the Registrar of Companies or Central Processing Centre, and approvals from the BSE and NSE under Regulation 45 of SEBI’s Listing Regulations.

The Board has also approved consequential amendments to the company’s Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA), subject to the necessary approvals.

For stock market participants, the proposed change could draw attention to Raymond’s corporate positioning in the aerospace, defence and engineering segments. However, investors will need to assess subsequent company disclosures to understand any operational or financial implications.

Raymond Limited is listed on the BSE under scrip code 500330 and on the NSE under the symbol RAYMOND.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 12:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder in Bank of Maharashtra’s E-Surveillance Tender with a Bid Value of approx. Rs 228 Crore

Audi CEO's appearance at Trump rally was 'deeply embarrassing', IG Metall head says

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Japanese companies compensate users as cyberattacks buffet economy

Japanese companies compensate users as cyberattacks buffet economy

LATEST NEWS

River Plate beat Racing 1-0 in Torneo Clausura

France bracing for more protest trouble next weekend, says interior minister

Exclusive-Vietnam's first chip plant unlikely to meet 2027 target, sources say no deal yet with ASML

River Plate beat Racing 1-0 in Torneo Clausura

EGYPT'S SHARE INDEX <.EGX30> DOWN 1.5% IN EARLY TRADE – LSEG

Japanese companies compensate users as cyberattacks buffet economy

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

LAFC rallies against rival Galaxy to secure playoff spot

BRIEF-East Delta Flour Mills Board Elects Mohamed Abdul Ghaffar Mohamed El Sabaa As Chairman

India's Infosys falls after cutting revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2027

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal
Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

QUICK LINKS