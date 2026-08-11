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Home > Business News > BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 19:11:17 IST

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BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, successfully hosted the BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026 – Season 4 at Taj Vivanta, Kolkata, celebrating 24 inspiring achievers whose remarkable contributions have created a meaningful impact across diverse sectors. The prestigious awards ceremony brought together eminent guests, celebrities, ministers, sponsors, clients and distinguished personalities to honour excellence, innovation, leadership and impactful journeys across West Bengal.

The gala evening witnessed the presence of distinguished political leaders Tapash Roy, Hon’ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of West Bengal, and Sajal Ghosh, Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, who added further prominence to the occasion. The event was also graced by popular actors Abir Chatterjee, along with Shyamoupti Mudly, Anirban Chakraborty, Usashi Roy, Bonny Sengupta, Sreenanda Sankar and Sweta Mishra, as well as renowned healthcare professional Dr. Narayan Banerjee.

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BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

Abir Chatterjee and Shyamoupti Mudly felicitated the awardees, making the evening a memorable celebration of excellence and impact. Their presence, along with that of eminent guests and industry leaders, added to the significance of the fourth season of the BIG Impact Awards in Kolkata.

The BIG Impact Awards were organised to recognise and honour individuals and organisations whose exceptional work has created a meaningful impact across industries. The awards recognised excellence across education, healthcare, business, lifestyle, wellness, entrepreneurship and several other sectors, highlighting the inspiring journeys of individuals and organisations contributing to the growth and development of Bengal.

BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

The distinguished awardees included Arnab Ganguly (Bengal Business School), Aditya Vikram Birla (Cosmic Birla Group), Man Mohan Bagri (Deco Dreams Furnishing Pvt. Ltd.), Rajat Das (Easy Healths), Mousumi Sen (Elayne), Dr. T.K. Ghosh (Ghosh ENT Foundation), Sudip Maity (Hive Group), Dr. Balram Gupta (JIMS Hospital NK), Jyostana Seth and Ananya Roy (JIS Group), Samrat Roy (Luxury Living), Atanu Das (Bidyut Bakery), Dr. Debashis Bhattacharya (Samata Co-operative), Sudeshna Boral Ganguly (Glowy Skin), Prasenjit Acharya (Swarnika Health Care), Sandipan Sarkar (The Royal Furniture), Papia Bhattacharjee (Tomay Sajabo Jotone), and Dr. Soumen Mahapatra (Vivekananda Memorial High School), among the 24 achievers honoured during the evening.

BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “Impact is the true measure of leadership. Through the BIG Impact Awards, we celebrate individuals and organizations whose vision extends beyond business success to creating meaningful change. Kolkata’s legacy of innovation and resilience makes it the perfect city to honour such inspiring journeys.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 7:11 PM IST
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BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

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BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

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BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026
BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026
BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026
BIG FM celebrated Bengal’s Change Makers at BIG Impact Awards Kolkata 2026

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