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Home > Business News > Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad

Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad

Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad

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Last updated: October 29, 2026 21:25:12 IST

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Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad

Kamlesh Sawant, the actor known for his roles in Drishyam, Bhoothnath Returns, and Force, is the face of a new ad film for MySivi, an AI English-speaking app.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 29: The film follows Sawant as a tough police officer whose case has been transferred to Tamil Nadu. The development leaves him worried about having to speak English in court. Although he knows some English, he lacks the confidence to speak it fluently. He turns to Arya AI, MySivi’s AI English teacher, to practise speaking English.

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Watch the MySivi ad film featuring Kamlesh Sawant.

“Our messaging to the audience is simple: speaking English doesn’t have to be complicated. Kamlesh Sawant felt like a great fit for this campaign because of his on-screen presence and the kind of audience he connects with. People know him as the tough cop from Drishyam, so seeing that same man nervous about speaking English is something a lot of our audience will recognise in themselves. The idea was to show how easily English practice can fit into someone’s daily routine, without having to go out of their way to learn,” said Akshay Sanghai, co-founder and CEO of MySivi.

Practice Over Grammar

MySivi’s pitch is that grammar can be picked up from books, but speaking comfortably takes regular practice. On the app, users hold conversations with an AI teacher that follows a structured syllabus and builds lessons around everyday situations, giving instant feedback along the way. A feature called CoLearner Calls lets users practise on live calls with other learners. The app also supports learning in more than 15 languages, allowing users to learn in a language they are comfortable with.

MySivi Crosses 1.5CR Downloads, Reaches Users in 150+ Countries

The app has crossed 1.5 crore downloads, reached users in more than 150 countries, and holds a 4.7-star rating. Backed by Y Combinator (YC), the company is profitable.

India’s English-learning market is increasingly shaped by mobile access and digital learning. A 2025 government survey found that 85.5% of Indian households had at least one smartphone, creating opportunities to make learning more accessible beyond traditional classrooms. At the same time, structured spoken English courses can require a significant investment of time and money.

The company plans to keep growing in India while expanding into international markets. It says it will focus on improving its AI-led learning experience and adding more ways for users to practise speaking.

Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad

About the Founders

Akshay Sanghai — Co-founder and CEO

Akshay Sanghai is an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and previously worked at Visa and Booking. At MySivi, he leads the company’s growth and works across product, marketing and operations.

Shivam Gupta — Co-founder and COO

Shivam Gupta is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and previously worked at Microsoft in data science and applied science roles, as well as at Huawei. At MySivi, he focuses on the company’s product roadmap, AI improvements, and making English learning practical and accessible.

Anoop Jaiswal — Co-founder and CTO

Anoop Jaiswal is an alumnus of NIT Jamshedpur and previously worked in software development at Kredily. At MySivi, he leads the company’s technology efforts.

To learn more, download the MySivi app.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:25 PM IST
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Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad
Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad
Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad
Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge in New MySivi Ad

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