INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic Integrates Nihilent’s Emoscape™ Emotion AI Platform into Clinical Practice

(L to R) Sandeep Pendurkar, Business Director, Nihilent Limited, with Dr. Hamza Hussain, Founder, INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic, and HOD, Mental Health, Ruby Hospital, Pune.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic, Pune, has integrated Emoscape , Nihilent’s medical-grade Emotion AI platform, into its clinical practice to enhance the objectivity of detecting patients’ emotional states and enable more informed and personalised patient care. Led by Dr. Hamza Hussain, Founder of INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic and HOD, Mental Health at Ruby Hospital, Pune, the initiative brings AI-based emotion assessment into the clinic’s existing psychiatric and psychological assessment processes.

An MD Psychiatry Gold Medallist from Osmania Medical College, Dr. Hussain is a practising psychiatrist with expertise spanning psychiatry, neuropsychiatry, addiction psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry. Through this integration, INSIGHT aims to combine clinical expertise with technology to develop a more comprehensive understanding of patients’ emotional patterns and track changes over the course of care.

Dr. Hamza Hussain, Founder, INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic and HOD, Mental Health, Ruby Hospital, Pune, said, “Psychiatric and psychological assessments give us important insights into a patient, but understanding emotions can still depend significantly on what an individual is able to recognise and communicate. Emoscape allows us to introduce greater objectivity into this aspect of assessment. Having measurable insight into a patient’s emotional state can help us explore what may otherwise be difficult to articulate and follow how that state changes during the course of care. It also helps us show our patients a visual representation of their emotional state. For us at INSIGHT, the value of this technology lies in how it can help us understand our patients better, how our patients can understand themselves better and, in turn, care for them better.”

Psychiatric and psychological assessments have traditionally relied on clinical interviews, observation, questionnaires, psychometric instruments and patient-reported information. These approaches often depend on how patients understand and articulate their experiences, as well as how practitioners interpret their responses. Differences in language, comprehension, and communication can influence the assessment of emotional states.

Emoscape addresses this gap by enabling objective detection of emotional states and traits through a simple, non-invasive, one-minute webcam-based interaction. The platform analyses subtle upper-body micro-movements across the face, eye region, head and upper body to generate a structured emotional profile.

At INSIGHT, these emotional profiles are incorporated into psychiatric and psychological assessments, helping clinicians identify and interpret emotional patterns within the context of the patient’s clinical history and overall mental health, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of the individual.

The platform also enables periodic reassessments, allowing the clinical team to observe changes in emotional states throughout the patient’s treatment journey. Patients can view a visual representation of their emotional profile, helping them better understand their emotional experiences and the changes observed over time.

Together, these capabilities create a structured approach to patient care, connecting objective emotion assessment with clinical interpretation, personalised intervention, periodic reassessment and longitudinal progress tracking.

Sandeep Pendurkar, Business Director, Nihilent Limited, said, “Emoscape was built around the idea that emotions, despite their importance to health and wellbeing, should not have to remain entirely subjective. Having an experienced psychiatrist such as Dr. Hamza Hussain use these insights in the context of actual patient care is an important step in how Emoscape can become meaningful to both clinicians and the people they care for.”

Founded by Dr. Hamza Hussain, INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic is an integrated mental healthcare clinic in Pune that works across age groups. It brings together psychiatric care, psychological therapies and counselling, psychological and neuropsychological assessments, lifestyle psychiatry and integrative approaches to mental healthcare. Its philosophy is centred on understanding the individual comprehensively and creating care pathways based on the patient’s broader psychological, emotional and behavioural needs.

This collaboration brings objective Emotion AI into the day-to-day practice of an established psychiatrist and mental healthcare clinic.

Under Dr. Hamza Hussain’s leadership, INSIGHT is applying the technology within a clinical environment where the emotional profile can be understood in relation to the person behind it, their history, circumstances, symptoms, behaviour and ongoing treatment.

It reflects INSIGHT’s broader approach to mental healthcare: combining psychiatric expertise with relevant advances in science and technology where they can deepen the understanding of the patient and improve the quality of care.

About INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic

INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic is an integrated mental healthcare clinic in Pune founded by Dr. Hamza Hussain. The clinic works across age groups and brings together psychiatric care, psychological therapies and counselling, psychological and neuropsychological assessments, lifestyle psychiatry and integrative approaches to mental healthcare. Its philosophy is centred on understanding the individual comprehensively and creating care pathways based on the patient’s broader psychological, emotional and behavioural needs.

About Nihilent

Nihilent is a global consulting, products and solutions company specializing in business transformation, digital innovation, data analytics and technology solutions. Founded in 2000, it operates in multiple countries, helping businesses enhance efficiency and customer experience. Emoscape is a medical-grade emotion AI platform of Nihilent, reflecting the company’s focus on creating category-defining solutions that bridge technology, human behaviour and ancient wisdom.

Website: https://emoscape.ai/, | https://www.nihilent.com/

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