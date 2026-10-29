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Home > Hollywood > David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'

David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220not-ok8221-jennifer-lawrence-recalls-calling-out-unapproved-crew-during-nude-scene20261029150623"> <p class="title"> “Not ok”: Jennifer Lawrence recalls calling out unapproved crew during nude scene </p> <a>

“Not ok”: Jennifer Lawrence recalls calling out unapproved crew during nude scene

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Last updated: October 29, 2026 21:30:14 IST

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David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'

Los Angeles [US], October 29 (ANI): The much-awaited third instalment in the superhit ‘Smile’ franchise is finally in the works. 

According to Variety, Paramount has brought on board David Bruckner to direct and Nick Antosca to write the screenplay for ‘Smile 3’. With the additions, they will take over Parker Finn, who created the series and will be a part of the sequel as a producer alongside Temple Hill. 

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Jonathan Fass will serve as executive producer. 

Bruckner’s directorial credits include the 2022 ‘Hellraiser’ reboot, 2017’s psychological thriller ‘The Ritual’, and 2020’s supernatural horror film ‘The Night House’. 

The update comes at a time when Bruckner is busy writing and developing a reboot of the sci-fi horror classic ‘The Blob ’ for Warner Bros., as well as Universal’s adaptation of ‘The Caretaker’, featuring Sydney Sweeney.

He is also set to direct ‘Mice’ for A24.  

On the other hand, Antosca is known for creating Apple’s miniseries ‘Cape Fear’ and co-creating Hulu’s ‘The Act’, as well as writing 2021’s ‘Antlers’ and the most recent Colleen Hoover adaptation ‘Verity’. 

Coming to the ‘Smile’ instalment, plot details have been kept under wraps. The first film featured Sosie Bacon as a therapist who is haunted by hallucinations after witnessing a patient’s death. 

The second film follows Naomi Scott as a pop singer who experiences a series of disturbing events on a tour. Since the ‘Smile’ films are known for functioning as a standalone story with new stars, it is yet to be known who will appear in the threequel. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:30 PM IST
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David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'

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David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'
David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'
David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'
David Bruckner brought on board to direct 'Smile 3'

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