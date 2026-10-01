From weld shops to connected lines: Adisoft Technologies’ growth tracks India’s factory automation push

The Pune-based automation company grew profit faster than income in FY26 and is building a new plant because its current unit is at peak utilisation.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Much of what decides whether a car leaves an assembly plant on time happens in places visitors rarely look: a robot cell welding a sub-assembly, a camera checking a part against its drawing, a torque tool that will not release the line until a bolt is tightened to specification. Adisoft Technologies Limited designs and builds that kind of equipment for Indian manufacturers. Its first annual report as a listed company shows profit growing faster than income in FY26, and a new plant under construction because the existing one is running at full stretch.

The demand shows up in robot data. India installed almost 10,500 industrial robots in 2025, up 15% on the previous year and enough to rank sixth in the world, according to the International Federation of Robotics’ World Robotics 2026 report, released on September 24. Annual installations grew at an average of 27% a year between 2020 and 2025. Carmakers and their suppliers have set the pace. In the IFR’s previous edition, the automotive industry accounted for 45% of robots installed in India in 2024, and installations by parts suppliers rose 40% to about 2,100 units.

Policy has added to the pull. The Centre’s Production Linked Incentive schemes had attracted investment of more than ₹ 2.16 lakh crore by December 31, 2025, and led to incremental production and sales of over ₹ 20.41 lakh crore, according to a Press Information Bureau release in March 2026. Each new production line is also a potential order for the companies that design and integrate the equipment inside it.

Adisoft, incorporated in Pune in 2013, works in that integration layer. It builds automated assembly lines, robotic and collaborative-robot work cells, material handling systems and special purpose machines, and adds vision-based inspection, error-proofing, traceability and utility monitoring on top, connecting shop-floor equipment to a customer’s IT and ERP systems. Design, development, assembly and testing are done in-house. A second, smaller stream comes from trading automation products such as PLCs, HMIs, sensors and drives. The company’s argument is that most integrators specialise in one shop, weld or paint or assembly, while it takes on all of them for a customer; it has worked across automotive weld, assembly, paint and engine lines since 2018.

For the year ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 166.42 Cr against ₹ 130.34 Cr in FY25, and total income of ₹ 169.33 Cr, up 26.7%. EBITDA rose 42.4% to ₹ 32.84 Cr and Profit After Tax 42.9% to ₹ 22.80 Cr, lifting the net profit margin to 13.5% from 12.0%. These are standalone figures; consolidated revenue is identical. Debt-to-equity fell to 0.30x from 0.58x, net worth reached ₹ 72.3 Cr against ₹ 21.4 Cr in FY23, and return on equity for the year was 31.52%.

The notes to the accounts show where the growth came from. Domestic automation projects brought in ₹ 112.81 Cr, up from ₹ 73.74 Cr, and product trading rose to ₹ 37.16 Cr from ₹ 32.91 Cr. Other lines went the other way. Service income fell to ₹ 13.50 Cr from ₹ 19.72 Cr, and exports, which began with deliveries to Bangladesh and Bahrain, came to ₹ 2.95 Cr against ₹ 3.97 Cr. For now, this is a domestic project business.

It is a reasonably wide one. The company says it has served more than 950 customers, completed over 1,000 installations and delivered projects in more than ten Indian states, with a workforce of over 200. Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers remain the core. The annual report names pharmaceuticals, packaging and printing, white goods, electronics and industrial infrastructure as the segments it wants to grow in. Since 2021 it has also held a 24% stake in AIOI Systems India, a tripartite joint venture with Japan’s AIOI Systems Co. Adisoft has also received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system on 10 June 2026.

Adisoft assembles its systems at a 12,000 sq ft unit in MIDC Bhosari, and the annual report says operations are at peak utilisation because of space and manpower limits. A new integrated facility, with 70,000 sq ft of built-up area on a 30,000 sq ft plot in Bhosari, is under construction at a capex of ₹ 37.8 Cr funded from IPO proceeds. It will bring manufacturing, assembly, design and corporate functions under one roof. In his letter to shareholders, Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu said the plant is expected to be partly available for manufacturing from December 2026 and fully functional by April 2027, and that the expansion “is expected to support 4-5 times the current revenue base.”

The IPO that funds it was completed after the year closed: Adisoft issued 43,08,000 equity shares and listed on the NSE Emerge platform on 30 April 2026.

The year’s shape carries a caveat. Business is weighted heavily towards the second half: H2 accounted for 71% of FY26 revenue and 77% of profit after tax, which pushed up receivables and payables at the year end. Management expects these to clear in the first half of FY27, in line with past years.

Beyond the plant, the stated agenda is to add capability in robotics, vision, connectivity and analytics, widen the customer base across industries and build exports through partners and reference installations. Management has set targets for FY27 of about 25% revenue growth, a sustainable PAT margin of 13-14% and a debt-free balance sheet by the end of the year. Those are targets rather than results, and the report lists project execution delays, and the availability of skilled people among the risks that could get in the way. What the new plant does to order sizes will be the thing to watch.

“The increasing adoption of robotics, intelligent automation, connected manufacturing, vision technologies and data-driven production systems is creating new avenues for growth.” – Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director, Adisoft Technologies Limited (Annual Report 2025-26)

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