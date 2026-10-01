Humuss Beauty Expands Its Skincare Portfolio with ‘Barrier Boost’ Face Cleanser

Powered by patented Pumpkin Seed Stem Cell Technology and Gatuline® Radiance, the everyday formula cleanses without leaving skin feeling dry or stripped

New Delhi [India], October 1: Humuss Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand focused on effective, accessible and barrier-conscious skincare, has launched its ‘Barrier Boost’ Gentle Face Cleanser, a daily cleanser formulated to cleanse, refresh and brighten the skin without leaving it feeling dry or stripped.

At the heart of Barrier Boost is patented Pumpkin Seed Stem Cell Technology, paired with Gatuline® Radiance, an advanced cosmetic active from Gattefossé designed to enhance skin radiance and luminosity. Together, these technologies complement the cleanser’s gentle cleansing action to help skin look fresher, smoother and more radiant, while supporting a healthy-looking skin barrier.

The gel-based cleanser brings together Vitamin E Active Beads, Glycolic Acid, Papaya Extract and Aloe Vera Extract to provide gentle cleansing and mild exfoliation as part of an everyday skincare routine. Glycolic Acid and Papaya Extract help remove dead skin cells and refine the appearance of pores, while Vitamin E and Aloe Vera help condition the skin, leaving it feeling soft, refreshed and comfortable after every wash.

“With Barrier Boost, we wanted to rethink the role of a daily cleanser. Cleansing should not leave the skin feeling tight or stripped; it should be the first step towards healthier-looking, more balanced skin. By combining carefully selected brightening, exfoliating and antioxidant ingredients with advanced skincare technology, we have created a cleanser that brings together everyday cleansing and barrier-conscious skincare,” said Prabal Bhatia, Co-Founder, Humuss Beauty.

Designed for everyday use, Barrier Boost Gentle Face Cleanser is SLS-free and paraben-free and is suitable for all skin types. The formula is designed to cleanse without stripping the skin while helping maintain moisture and supporting a fresh, radiant-looking complexion.

To use, pump a small amount onto damp hands, lather and gently massage onto a wet face in circular motions before rinsing thoroughly with water. For best results, Humuss Beauty recommends using the cleanser at least twice a day.

Beyond its product portfolio, Humuss Beauty is also expanding its consumer engagement through experiential initiatives. The brand participated in the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon 2026 in association with Smytten, where runners had the opportunity to discover and experience its everyday skincare essentials, Sun-Sational SPF 50 Sunscreen and Hello Hydration Moisturiser, through curated product kits.

Pricing & Availability

Barrier Boost Gentle Face Cleanser is available on the brand’s official website, Humussbeauty.com , and Flipkart at INR 499, and will soon be available on other online platforms, including Amazon and Smytten.

About Humuss Beauty

Humuss Beauty is a vegan and sustainable skincare brand focused on clean, barrier-supportive formulations designed for modern lifestyles. By combining efficacy-driven ingredients with responsible beauty practices, the brand aims to deliver everyday skincare essentials and targeted treatments suited to diverse Indian skin needs.

For more information: https://humussbeauty.com/

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