Lord’s Mark Industries Promoter Proposes Reinvestment of Share-Sale Proceeds in Medical Device Unit

New Delhi [India], September 24: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has informed the BSE that its promoter, Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay, has proposed to reinvest the majority of the proceeds received from a recent sale of equity shares into the expansion of the company’s medical device unit.

According to the company’s September 24, 2026 exchange filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the disclosure follows an earlier intimation made to the stock exchange on September 21 regarding the promoter’s share sale.

The promoter sold 1,03,56,983 equity shares of Lord’s Mark Industries, having a face value of ₹10 each, on September 18, 2026. The transaction was carried out through a block deal/open-market transaction on the BSE and generated aggregate net proceeds of ₹87.39 crore. The company said the proceeds were credited to the promoter’s bank account.

In the latest filing, the promoter confirmed and proposed that the majority of the funds received from the share sale would be reinvested towards expanding the company’s medical device unit through what the filing described as a “viable and acceptable means.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)