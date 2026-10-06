Patel Retail Limited Launches Whole Spices Under Its In-House Brand “Indian Chaska”

A range of 23 whole spices, carefully sourced, cleaned, graded and packed to preserve natural aroma, colour and flavour.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), A trusted name in retail, food processing and exports, has launched the Whole Spices of its in-house brand, Indian Chaska.

Indian Chaska was created to deliver quality spices for everyday kitchens and for growing domestic and global markets. The Whole Spices range covers the staples of Indian cooking, from daily tadka to festive recipes. The spices are carefully sourced, cleaned, graded and packed to preserve their natural aroma, colour and flavour.

Product Range:

The Indian Chaska Brand features 23 whole spices and related products:

Everyday essentials: Cumin Seed (Jeera), Coriander Seed (Dhania), Fennel Seed (Saunf), Mustard Seed (Rai), Yellow Mustard, Fenugreek Seed (Methi Dana), Carom Seeds (Ajwain), Dry Red Chilli and Black Pepper.

Cumin Seed (Jeera), Coriander Seed (Dhania), Fennel Seed (Saunf), Mustard Seed (Rai), Yellow Mustard, Fenugreek Seed (Methi Dana), Carom Seeds (Ajwain), Dry Red Chilli and Black Pepper. Aromatic and whole spices: Green Cardamom (Elaichi), Black Cardamom, Clove (Laung), Cinnamon (Dalchini), Bay Leaf (Tej Patta), Star Anise (Chakra Phool), Mace (Javantri), Whole Nutmeg (Jaiphal) and Dry Ginger.

Green Cardamom (Elaichi), Black Cardamom, Clove (Laung), Cinnamon (Dalchini), Bay Leaf (Tej Patta), Star Anise (Chakra Phool), Mace (Javantri), Whole Nutmeg (Jaiphal) and Dry Ginger. Seeds and specialty items: Nigella Seeds (Kalonji), Poppy Seed (Khus Khus), Black Sesame (Kale Til), Gond (Dried Gum) and Khada Garam Masala.

The range comes in consumer-friendly pack sizes, from small packs of 10g to 20g up to 500g and 1kg for select products. This suits both trial purchases and regular household use.

Quality and Manufacturing

Indian Chaska is backed by modern processing facilities, a strong sourcing network and a deep understanding of Indian consumers. Products are manufactured at the Company’s facility in Kutch, Gujarat. The brand’s focus is on consistency, hygiene and authentic taste. The Company has said it intends every pack to bring the richness of Indian flavours from its facilities to homes across India and beyond. Alongside Whole Spices, Indian Chaska also offers a range of Blended Spices.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said “Our brand-building strategy is centered on bringing authentic, quality Indian spices closer to customers across households and growing domestic and global markets while strengthening our presence in key product categories. The launch of our Whole Spices under Indian Chaska reflects this approach and further expands our product portfolio. Every new product range enables us to better serve the everyday needs of our customers by providing convenient access to quality whole spices, carefully sourced, cleaned, graded and packed to preserve natural aroma, colour and flavour, through our in-house brand. As we continue to grow the Indian Chaska brand, our focus remains on enhancing product quality, strengthening long-term relationships with our customers and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We will continue to expand our offerings in line with our long-term growth ambitions while delivering a consistent and trusted experience.”

About Patel Retail Limited:

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai with operations across MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands – Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, and Patel Essential for household and cleaning products. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and facility in Ambarnath MIDC, along with a current network of 54 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company’s shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025 marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer centricity.

The Company delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, recording Total Income of ₹1,059.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹83.08 crore, and Net Profit of ₹39.05 crore.

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