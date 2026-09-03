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Home > Business News > Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 20:54:10 IST

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Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

Recognized with the Business Mint Nationwide 40 Under 40 Awards 2026 under the title “40 Under 40 – Excellence in Infrastructure Planning & Execution Leadership – 2026,” Venkatesh Kandikatti continues to redefine project execution by combining engineering expertise, strategic planning, and operations

New Delhi [India], September 3: The construction industry is evolving rapidly, demanding leaders who can seamlessly integrate engineering precision with strategic execution. Among the professionals driving this transformation is Venkatesh Kandikatti, Co-Founder & Managing Director of I-Form Aluminium & Design LLP, whose career reflects a consistent commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and process-driven infrastructure development.

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In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sector, he has been honored with the Business Mint Nationwide 40 Under 40 Awards 2026 under the category “40 Under 40 – Excellence in Infrastructure Planning & Execution Leadership – 2026.” The recognition celebrates professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in delivering complex infrastructure projects while advancing industry standards through innovation and disciplined execution.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and an Executive Program in Advanced General Management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Venkatesh has built a career that blends technical expertise with business leadership. His professional journey spans construction, infrastructure, operations management, automation, and entrepreneurship, enabling him to develop a comprehensive understanding of both project execution and organizational growth.

His career began with Unitech Limited at Chennai, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) framework for a 20 – acre integrated township project. This early responsibility laid the foundation for his process-oriented approach, emphasizing quality systems, operational discipline, and structured execution that would continue to define his leadership style throughout his career.

He later joined HPCL, a Fortune 500 organization, where he expanded his expertise across operations management, instrumentation, mechatronics, SCADA systems, automation, and oil and gas infrastructure. The experience strengthened his understanding of operational excellence, technology integration, supply chain optimization, and large-scale industrial systems, broadening his perspective beyond conventional construction management.

As his career progressed, Venkatesh assumed leadership responsibilities in some of India’s most significant real estate and infrastructure developments. Serving as PMO Manager for Lodha Palava II – Lakeshore Greens, an ambitious 84-acre smart city development, he was responsible for project initiation, planning, execution strategy, monitoring, project closure, and final handover. The development included 80 residential towers, extensive infrastructure, educational institutions, the Palava Olympic Sports Centre, a 220 KV GIS-based substation, and the Khoni Wetlands Park, making it one of India’s most comprehensive integrated township projects.

He later served as Head – Costing, Budgeting & Planning for the prestigious Runwal Gardens project in Mumbai, a 115-acre development where he led budgeting, financial monitoring, cost optimization, execution strategy, and project planning. His ability to balance financial discipline with operational efficiency contributed significantly to streamlined project delivery and effective resource utilization.

Driven by a vision to modernize the construction industry, Venkatesh co-founded I-Form Aluminium and Design LLP along with Mallesh Vanga focusing on innovative aluminium formwork solutions that enhance construction quality, productivity, and project efficiency. Under his leadership, the company has established itself as a trusted partner within the construction ecosystem, delivering solutions that support faster execution, improved quality standards, and sustainable project outcomes.

As Managing Director, he leads the organization’s strategic direction, business development initiatives, customer engagement, operational planning, and long-term growth strategy. His leadership philosophy is built around innovation, accountability, customer-centricity, and continuous improvement, creating a culture that values technical excellence alongside long-term business sustainability.

Beyond individual projects, Venkatesh believes that infrastructure leadership is ultimately about creating systems that deliver consistent value over time. His approach emphasizes disciplined planning, collaborative execution, and the adoption of modern construction technologies that improve efficiency while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Looking ahead, his vision is to position I-Form Aluminium and Design among the leading innovators in India’s construction ecosystem by delivering world-class aluminium formwork solutions, nurturing industry talent, and contributing meaningfully to the modernization of infrastructure development.

Through his engineering expertise, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to execution excellence, Venkatesh Kandikatti continues to shape a future where innovation, planning, and operational discipline remain the cornerstones of successful infrastructure development.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

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Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

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Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence
Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence
Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence
Venkatesh Kandikatti on Building the Future of Construction Through Innovation, Planning, and Execution Excellence

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