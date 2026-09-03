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Home > Sports > PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

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Published: September 3, 2026 20:49:05 IST

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PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH PSG COACH, LUIS ENRIQUE / PARIS ST GERMAIN PLAYERS TRAINING / SOUNDBITES OF NEW PLAYERS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 8:49 PM IST
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PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

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PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

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PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says
PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says
PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says
PSG welcomes new players, aims to defend Champions League title, Enrique says

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