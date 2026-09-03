'Good Luck Charlie' actor Carla Jeffery dies at 33, 'Zombies' co-star Chandler Kinney pays tribute

Los Angeles [US], September 3 (ANI): Actress Carla Jeffery, known for her role as Bree in Disney’s ‘Zombies’ film franchise and appearances in shows including ‘Good Luck Charlie’ and ‘Shake It Up’, has died at the age of 33, her long-time management team announced.

She died on September 1, 2026. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, according to E! News.

Jeffery’s management team, led by Carla Alexander, announced her death in a statement, remembering the actress as a talented performer whose smile and energy touched those around her.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffrey, who passed away on September 1, at just 33 years old,” Alexander said, according to E! News.

“For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room,” the statement added.

Jeffery began her acting career at the age of 12 and landed one of her first major roles in ‘Phat Girlz’, in which she played the younger version of Mo’Nique’s character.

She later became widely known for playing Bree in Disney’s ‘Zombies’ franchise, earning recognition among audiences through the original film trilogy.

“As Bree in Disney’s hit Zombies franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor and bright spirit with audiences around the world,” Alexander said, adding that the team’s “hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time.”

The management team also requested privacy for Jeffery’s family and friends as they grieve her death, saying she would be remembered for “her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.”

Beyond the ‘Zombies’ franchise, Jeffery appeared in several television series, including ‘Southland’, ‘Suburgatory’ and ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’. She also appeared in 10 episodes of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ as Keysha Black, the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s character Loretta Black, according to E! News.

Jeffery also worked as a voice actress. She voiced Mania in ‘Spider-Man’ in 2020 and later reprised her role as Bree for ‘Zombies: The Re-Animated Series’.

Following news of her death, her co-star Chandler Kinney paid tribute to Jeffery on social media, sharing photographs from their time together.

“This doesn’t feel real,” Kinney wrote, describing Jeffery as “the sweetest, most sparkly gal” and saying she made “every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity.”

“I feel so grateful to have known your love. I’m going to miss laughing with you, and watching you break out your signature splits on any and every dance floor,” Kinney added.

“You’re a legend in my eyes, and your legacy of bringing joy and comfort to people everywhere will live on forever. I love you so much, CarlaBoo,” she said, according to E! News. (ANI)

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