“We Never Had an Investor Board Telling Us What to Teach” How Nayan Verma Built a 2-Lakh-Student Institute on Complete Curriculum Clarity

Nayan Verma, Founder & Co- Founder – Training Baske

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: Training Basket’s founder sits down to discuss the operating philosophy behind India’s most quietly impressive EdTech growth story and why the absence of investor pressure turned out to be the institution’s greatest structural advantage.

Nayan Verma does not look like someone who has spent five years building one of India’s fastest-growing IT training institutions. He looks like someone who has spent five years in a classroom which, in the most meaningful sense, is exactly what he has done.

The CEO and Founder of Training Basket, the Noida-based hybrid IT training institution that has trained over 2 lakh students and alumni without a single rupee of external capital, speaks about curriculum architecture the way an engineer speaks about load-bearing structures. Precisely. With attention to what fails first under pressure.

We meet at Training Basket’s Noida office, where a new batch of Data Science students is midway through a project submission review. Verma glances toward the session briefly before turning back. The distraction lasts approximately two seconds.

You have built a 2-lakh-student institution without raising external capital. At what point did you decide that was the model?

“It was never really a decision. We did not sit down in year one and say we would never raise funding. We sat down and said we would not raise funding until we needed it and we kept finding that we did not need it.

When your revenue comes from placement outcomes, and your placements come from curriculum quality, and your curriculum quality comes from instructor expertise, the entire model is self-funding. Each placed student generates referrals. Each referral generates a new enrollment. Each enrollment funds the next batch. There is no gap in that cycle that requires external capital to bridge as long as you do not try to grow faster than your outcomes can support.”

Most EdTech founders describe investor pressure as unavoidable at scale. You avoided it entirely. What did that actually protect?

“It protected the curriculum. That is the honest answer.

When you have an investor board, you have a set of stakeholders whose primary interest is in the metrics that support the next funding round: monthly active users, course catalogue breadth, revenue growth rate. These are not bad metrics. But they are not education metrics.

Education metrics are completion rates, placement percentages, post-training salary increments, and employer satisfaction with the graduates you produce. These metrics move slowly. They require patience. They cannot be engineered by a product team on a quarterly timeline.

We never had anyone in the room telling us to add forty new courses to expand our TAM, or to reduce instructor contact hours to improve unit economics. Every curriculum decision we made was made by people whose only accountability was to the student sitting in the next batch. That clarity is worth more than any Series A.”

The EdTech sector collapsed spectacularly between 2022 and 2024. How close did Training Basket come to being affected?

“We were not affected in the way the funded platforms were affected because we did not have the structural vulnerabilitiethey had. No burn rate to manage. No investor expectations to reset. No marketing spend to cut. No batch of students who had paid for a programme that we could no longer afford to deliver.

What we did feel was a reputational drag. When BYJU’s became a front-page story for the wrong reasons, every EdTech brand in India absorbed some of that scepticism. Parents who were considering training programmes for their children started asking harder questions. Corporate L&D teams started demanding outcome verification before signing contracts.

For us, that shift was not a threat. It was an advantage. Because our outcomes were verifiable. Our alumni were named, employed, and accessible on LinkedIn. Our placement record was documented, not statistical. The harder the market demanded proof, the better our position became relative to competitors who had been selling certificates rather than careers.”

Your curriculum now incorporates generative AI across multiple verticals. How do you decide when to update and when to wait?

“We listen to our placement cell. That is the honest answer.

Our placement cell sits in interview rooms, conducts mock technical rounds, and speaks to hiring managers at the companies where our graduates are being evaluated. When they start hearing the same new requirement appearing across three or four different employers a specific tool, a workflow pattern, an AI integration skill that is the signal.

We do not update the curriculum because a competitor launched a new course. We update it because the interview room changed. The market tells us what to teach. Our job is to listen faster than everyone else.”

What does the next phase of Training Basket look like?

Verma leans forward slightly. This is the question he has clearly thought about most.

“Deeper. Not necessarily bigger. We are expanding into Tier-2 cities through our online infrastructure Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Coimbatore because that is where the placement gap is most acute and where institutional training quality is most inconsistent. We are scaling our corporate training vertical with enterprise clients across five locations. And we are embedding AI-integrated tooling into every vertical we operate in not as a marketing claim but as a curriculum reality.

But the standard does not change. Every city we enter, every corporate cohort we deploy, every new AI module we build gets measured against the same question we have asked since batch one: did the participant get a better job because of this programme?

Two lakh students later, that question is still the only one that matters.”

Training Basket is a Noida-based hybrid IT training and certification institution with over 2 lakh students and alumni across India. Founded by Nayan Verma and Rishabh Raj, the institute delivers instructor-led programmes across Data Science, Cloud Computing, Networking, Cybersecurity, Web Development, and Digital Marketing with dedicated placement support. | trainingbasket.in





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