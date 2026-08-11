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Home > Hollywood > Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'
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Last updated: August 11, 2026 12:12:13 IST

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Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Jacob Elordi is in talks to co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson in filmmaker Ari Aster’s upcoming thriller ‘Scapegoat’, which is being developed at A24.

If a deal is finalised, the film is expected to begin shooting later this year, as per Deadline.

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Aster is directing ‘Scapegoat’ from his own script, with A24 serving as distributor. The filmmaker will produce the project alongside Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner.

A24 has also released Aster’s previous four films.

Plot details for ‘Scapegoat’ are being kept under wraps. Various descriptions of the project have circulated, including speculation that it could involve a doctor operating on an internet-famous person, a sci-fi romance or a more traditional drama.

However, insiders say there is currently no consensus on the film’s details.

The project is set to be Aster’s next film following ‘Eddington’. Johansson was previously reported as Aster’s choice to lead the film, while the director has met with several actors for another prominent role.

Elordi, who received his first Oscar nomination following his performance in ‘Frankenstein’, had several offers to choose from after taking a break following an intense period of work. His ‘Frankenstein’ shoot lasted nine months, and negotiations for ‘Scapegoat’ began last week.

The potential casting comes after a busy run for Elordi. He followed ‘Frankenstein’ with Warner Bros’ ‘Wuthering Heights’, in which he co-starred with Margot Robbie. He also returned for the final season of ‘Euphoria’, which premiered in the spring.

Elordi’s next project is Ridley Scott’s action thriller ‘The Dog Stars’, which also stars Margaret Qualley and Josh Brolin.

If the deal for ‘Scapegoat’ closes, the film is planned to go into production later this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 12:12 PM IST
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Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

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Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'
Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'
Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'
Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

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