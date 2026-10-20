Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Expands Global Outreach Through Multi-City Education Fairs, Indo-Russia Talent Bridge 2026 and Overseas Recruitment Initiatives

Ambala (Haryana) [India], October 20: Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited, (WOSAL, The Company) (BSE: 544636), one of India’s leading one-stop study abroad, immigration and English language test-preparation consultancy companies, continued to expand its international outreach through education fairs across various cities, engagement with global employers in Russia, and overseas work visa recruitment drives, broadening access to international education and employment opportunities for Indian students and professionals.

Indo-Russia Talent Bridge 2026 – St. Petersburg Visit

Participated in the Alliance Expo in St. Petersburg in August 2026, engaging with 60+ international employers across diverse industries to explore overseas employment opportunities for Indian professionals.

across diverse industries to explore overseas employment opportunities for Indian professionals. Visited the High Commission to discuss global mobility and career pathways for Indian talent, while exploring strategic international partnerships to support overseas recruitment and employment opportunities.

and career pathways for Indian talent, while exploring strategic international partnerships to support overseas recruitment and employment opportunities. Explored avenues for long-term international collaboration to facilitate cross-border talent mobility and create wider career prospects for Indian professionals.

Multi-City Education and Immigration Fairs

Organised the Education & Immigration Fair series across 12 locations in September 2026 – Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ambala, Chandigarh, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Delhi and Indore.

in September 2026 – Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ambala, Chandigarh, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Delhi and Indore. The fairs brought together approximately 960–1,000 walk-ins and 120–150 enrolments,providing prospective students, professionals and parents and 30+ global universities, colleges and institutions , with on-the-spot profile evaluations and direct interaction with university representatives.

walk-ins and enrolments,providing and , with on-the-spot profile evaluations and direct interaction with university representatives. 18 Upcoming fairs planned during October.

Dubai job fairs in October 2026

Recruitment drives open for taxi drivers, bike riders, warehouse workers and sales executives, with all positions available.

for taxi drivers, bike riders, warehouse workers and sales executives, with all positions available. 1,000 to 1,500 job seekers expected to participate

job seekers expected to participate 3 employers participating in the fairs

participating in the fairs Employers: DTC Dubai (taxi), Al Nadha (warehouse) and Direct Sales Agencies (Banking- sales)

DTC Dubai (taxi), Al Nadha (warehouse) and Direct Sales Agencies (Banking- sales) 1,200 to 1,500 vacancies on offer

Overseas Work Visa Recruitment

Conducted dedicated Fifteen overseas work visa recruitment drives for Dubai between August to September 2026

between August to September 2026 The drives attracted approximately 1700 walk-in candidates, of whom around 180 were enrolled, with most of this activity taking place during this Period.

walk-in candidates, of whom around were enrolled, with most of this activity taking place during this Period. The recruitment initiative covers approximately 350 positions through KABI / City Taxi and other recruitment partners.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Pardeep Balyan, Managing Director of Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited, said, “Over the last few months, we have taken our outreach to students and working professionals further, both in India and overseas. Our participation in the Alliance Expo in St. Petersburg, where we met more than 60 international employers, and our discussions at the High Commission, are early steps towards building long-term pathways for Indian talent in Russia. Our Education & Immigration Fairs across 12 cities brought together around 960 to 1,000 walk-ins and over 30 global institutions, and we have planned 18 more fairs between October and December. On the employment side, our upcoming Dubai job fairs in October will bring together three employers, DTC Dubai, Al Nadha and Direct Sales Agencies, to hire for taxi, warehouse and banking sales roles. We see strong demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers overseas, and we will continue to widen the range of opportunities we offer. Our focus remains on giving structured guidance to students and professionals at every step of their international education, immigration and employment journey.

About Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited

Western Overseas Study Abroad is a one-stop study-abroad, immigration and test-preparation consultancy headquartered in Ambala City, Haryana, with a network of 12 branch offices across North India and Indore. The Company offers comprehensive services across study, tourist, work and permanent resident (PR) visa counselling, admissions support, language and test-preparation coaching (IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, CELPIP and foreign languages), exam booking, education loan facilitation, and post-admission support.

WOSAL maintains a growing network of over 200 partner universities and colleges across leading international education destinations, enabling students to access a wide range of higher education opportunities worldwide. The Company was listed on the BSE SME platform on December 11, 2025.

In FY26, the company achieved Total Revenue of ₹ 2,034.52 Lakhs with EBITDA of ₹ 456.17 Lakhs and PAT ₹ 272.78 Lakhs.

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