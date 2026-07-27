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Home > Business News > Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 11:44:48 IST

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Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Young leader and entrepreneur Samrat Patil, popularly known as Samrat Bhau, has launched a massive relief drive to support families affected by the recent floods in Surat. As part of the drive, he will distribute 15,000 relief kits over two weeks to families whose homes and belongings were damaged following torrential rainfall and flooding in the city on July 7.

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Each relief kit contains 5 kilograms of rice, 500 grams of pulses, and other essential food items to provide immediate support to families struggling in the wake of the devastating floods.

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The relief distribution campaign began from residential societies in Dindoli on Sunday. In the first phase of the drive, flood-affected families in Navagam, Dindoli and Limbayat will receive the relief kits. The distribution will continue over the next 13 to 15 days, with volunteers visiting different societies every day to deliver assistance to those who need it the most.

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Speaking about the drive, Samrat Bhau said that he visited several flood-affected localities after the water receded and witnessed the massive destruction caused by the rain and floods.

“In many homes, floodwater had destroyed food grains, clothing and household essentials. Several families lost their monthly ration and were facing immense hardships. After seeing these conditions, I felt it was my responsibility to contribute in whatever way I could. This kit distribution drive is a modest effort from our side to support families during this difficult time,” he said.

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

Emphasising that the initiative is driven by the spirit of service, Samrat Bhau said, “This is our attempt to support families affected by the floods. Even if our contribution is modest, we hope it brings some relief to those who are rebuilding their lives after this tragedy.”

Samrat Bhau has consistently remained engaged in social and community service initiatives in Surat. Earlier this year, he organised a grand Shiv Katha in the presence of renowned spiritual orator Pandit Pradeep Mishra.

Recently, he also felicitated students who achieved outstanding results in the board examinations by giving them financial awards. Moreover, he organises distribution of notebooks to underprivileged students every year, demonstrating his commitment to supporting education and public welfare.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

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Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims
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Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims
Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

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