Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/heros-vida-begins-global-operations-with-debut-launch-in-nepal20260727114118"> <p class="title">Hero's VIDA begins global operations with debut launch in Nepal</p> <a>

Hero's VIDA begins global operations with debut launch in Nepal

Written By:
Last updated: July 27, 2026 11:50:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Precious metals are expected to remain volatile and trade within a range as uncertainty over the fragile US-Iran truce continues to cloud the outlook for crude oil prices, according to market and commodities experts.

Crude oil prices fell sharply after the ceasefire announcement, with Brent crude dropping below USD 90 per barrel and US crude slipping close to USD 80 in early trade on Monday. However, prices later recovered. At the time of reporting, Brent crude was trading at around USD 91.93 per barrel, while US crude stood at USD 84.77 per barrel.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite Monday’s decline, Brent crude remains over 20 per cent higher so far this month.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities, said the market viewed the truce as the first meaningful step towards easing tensions after two weeks of conflict.

“Markets have taken this as the first genuine step towards de-escalation in two weeks. The important caveat, however, is that this is a pause, not a deal — and the physical oil market has not improved at all,” he said.

He added, “What has fallen is the risk premium, not the disruption — which means the market is vulnerable to a sharp snapback if the truce frays.”

According to Banerjee, Brent crude has key support at USD 89-90 per barrel, while USD 92-95 is the immediate trading range. A move above USD 101 would signal a return of the uptrend. For WTI crude, support lies at USD 84-86 and resistance at USD 92.

Banerjee said softer oil prices have eased inflation concerns, weakening the US dollar and bond yields, which has supported precious metals. Gold was trading at around USD 4,088.83 per ounce at the time of reporting.

He said gold is expected to remain in the USD 3,950-4,200 range. “The bears still hold the advantage, though downside momentum has visibly weakened now that buyers have defended USD 3,950, and only a move above USD 4,200 would confirm the trend has turned from down to up,” he said.

Silver is also expected to remain range-bound between USD 55.50 and USD 63.20, with Banerjee saying it is likely to remain more volatile than gold because of its exposure to risk sentiment and industrial demand.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said softer oil prices reduced near-term inflation concerns, while a weaker US dollar made bullion more attractive for overseas buyers despite fresh US tariffs on imports from several trading partners.

He added that investors will closely watch upcoming US inflation and labour market data, with the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision expected to be the key driver for gold prices in the near term.

Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomerics Valuation and Rating Limited, said Brent crude could ease further if global supply continues to outpace demand, with prices potentially falling to the USD 70-80 per barrel range by late 2026 or 2027.

“For the rupee, lower crude prices translate into reduced import payments, lower dollar demand and a potentially narrower current account deficit. A sustained price environment below USD 80 per barrel would also help contain imported inflation and ease pressure on monetary policy, although global risk aversion could limit currency gains. Equity markets, too, could benefit. However, the outlook remains vulnerable to renewed geopolitical tensions and a sharp slowdown in global growth.” Sharma said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 11:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brent crudecrude oilgoldmarket-volatilityoil pricesprecious metalssilverUS crudeus-iran-truce

RELATED News

Copper supply may face 25 pc deficit by 2035 despite record prices: IEA

LTM and Cognition Partner to Reduce Cyber Risk in Financial Services with Devin

Get Ready to Celebrate "Haso Aur Hasao Divas" on 28th July; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India's most loved show celebrates 18th birthday

Astrologer and Global Brand Strategist Amey Joshi Joins Rocket Reel as PR & Marketing Advisor and Investor

81% of Enterprise Hiring Teams Have Adopted AI, Finds Zappyhire's Enterprise Hiring Trends & AI Adoption Report 2026

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Allegro Says CFO Jonathan Eastick To Step Down On Sept 30

Europe's Eutelsat, SES set for $6 billion in U.S. spectrum-clearing payments

Oil prices dip over 6% after US, Iran pause fighting over weekend

BRIEF-Fractus Co & Geotab Settle U.S. Patent Litigation Terms Of Agreement Confidential

Europe's Eutelsat, SES set for $6 billion in U.S. spectrum-clearing payments

As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners

Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

Youth Leader Samrat Bhau Begins Distribution of 15,000 Relief Kits to Flood Victims

BRIEF-Galp Q2 RCA Net Profit €540 Mln

Eutelsat to receive $504 million under US wireless spectrum plan

Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts
Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts
Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts
Precious metals likely to stay volatile, range-bound amid uncertain US-Iran truce, say experts

QUICK LINKS