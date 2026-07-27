LTM and Cognition Partner to Reduce Cyber Risk in Financial Services with Devin

BusinessWire India

San Francisco (California) [US], July 27: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Cognition, the AI lab behind the software engineering agent Devin. As a part of this partnership, LTM has onboarded Devin, Cognition’s Autonomous AI Engineer as part of BlueVerse™ RightLogic.

LTM BlueVerse RightLogic, is a cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework designed to help enterprises identify, assess and remediate cyber exposure as they accelerate AI adoption. Together, the companies will prioritize financial services sector, where Devin is most proven and where LTM brings deep institutional expertise.

As AI adoption accelerates, many financial institutions are facing a widening gap between innovation and cyber risk visibility. BlueVerse RightLogic closes this gap by autonomously identifying, prioritizing and remediating vulnerabilities across banking infrastructure, applications, AI systems, software supply chains and governance–including exploits targeting capital markets trading infrastructure, card networks and payment processing systems.

BlueVerse RightLogic ingests findings from the scanners enterprises already run, prioritizes them against business criticality and regulatory exposure, and routes high-confidence fixes to Devin for end-to-end remediation, while LTM engineers handle the complex tail. Every fix is reviewed by a professional before it merges, and every engagement feeds LTM’s remediation playbooks so that more of the work runs autonomously over time. The service is designed to lift Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) backlog coverage from roughly 60 percent to 80 percent, an improvement jointly backed by LTM and Cognition ensuring that mission-critical financial services remain uninterrupted and insulated from sophisticated adversarial attacks.

Together through this partnership, LTM & Cognition are launching five joint offerings that they will bring to market together:

– AI Security and Vulnerability Remediation — autonomous, outcome-based remediation of security backlogs.

– Accelerated Application Modernization — reverse-engineering and rebuilding legacy systems at scale.

– SDLC Transformation and DevOps — automating the software lifecycle from requirements to deployment.

– Tech & Business Convergence — combining deep domain and engineering expertise to accelerate vendor consolidation and application rationalization.

– Database and ETL Migration — moving data platforms to modern destinations such as Databricks and Snowflake.

“The Financial Services sector is under constant pressure to strengthen security while accelerating AI adoption. Through BlueVerse RightLogic and Devin, we are helping clients reduce vulnerability backlogs, automate remediation, and improve cyber resilience across financial services, empowering them to innovate faster without compromising security.” — Harsh Naidu, Chief Business Officer – Banking & Financial Services, LTM.

The partnership builds on real momentum inside LTM. A large pool of LTM engineers has already been trained on Devin, with several having completed hands-on workshops, which means customers can engage LTM teams that are productive on day one rather than waiting out an internal ramp.

“Security has become a volume problem that no human team can staff its way out of. Devin lets security teams move from reporting issues to resolving them, and LTM brings the expertise and customer relationships to deliver that outcome at enterprise scale.” — Gardner Johnson, Global Head of Partnerships, Cognition.

The launch of BlueVerse RightLogic marks the first milestone in a growing partnership between LTM and Cognition that will expand across LTM’s practices and into new industries over the coming year. Organizations interested in deploying Devin at scale with LTM can click here to learn more.

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