11 CFOs and Senior Finance Leaders Share How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Finance Careers

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18: Approximately 200 finance professionals, alumni, educators and industry leaders came together at CONFLUENCE 2026 – The Future of Finance in the Age of AI to discuss how Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and changing employer expectations are transforming the accounting and finance profession. The event was graced by Chief Guest Rev. Fr. Dr. Victor Lobo SJ, Vice Chancellor of St. Joseph’s University, who highlighted the importance of continuous learning and adapting to AI-driven changes in the workplace. The event brought together 11 CFOs and senior finance leaders representing organisations including Infosys, Adobe, Microsoft, EY, Wells Fargo, Invesco, Livspace and other leading organisations to share their perspectives on the future of finance careers. A key highlight of the conclave was the launch of Future of Jobs in Finance in the AI World, authored by Sripal Jain and featuring insights from these industry leaders. The publication captures practical perspectives on the skills, capabilities and mindset that will define the next generation of finance professionals.

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes finance functions across accounting, audit, financial reporting and business finance, employers are increasingly seeking professionals who can combine technical accounting expertise with AI literacy, analytical thinking and business acumen. This shift is becoming more pronounced as India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem expands, with multinational organisations establishing higher-value finance, analytics and controllership functions in the country. Against this backdrop, Simandhar Education is witnessing growing interest among students in globally recognised qualifications such as the US CPA and US CMA, reflecting changing career aspirations and evolving recruiter expectations. Future of Jobs in Finance in the AI World explores these shifts through the perspectives of leading finance professionals, offering practical insights into the skills and capabilities that will define the next generation of finance talent.

Launched in Bengaluru, India’s leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) hub, Future of Jobs in Finance in the AI World reflects Karnataka’s growing role in shaping the future of global finance talent. Home to one of the country’s largest concentrations of multinational finance and GCC operations, Bengaluru has emerged as a key destination for high-value finance, analytics, controllership and transformation roles. Against this backdrop, CONFLUENCE 2026 brought together finance leaders, educators and aspiring professionals to discuss how AI is reshaping finance careers, how GCCs are redefining employer expectations, and how education must evolve to prepare talent for the next generation of finance roles. The discussions explored three central themes emerging from the publication: AI will increasingly take over repetitive tasks, but human judgment and decision-making will remain critical; technical qualifications must be complemented by data literacy, AI fluency, communication and integrity; and the future of finance will belong to professionals who can think critically, lead, make decisions and create business value.

Speaking at the launch, Sripal Jain, CA, CPA and Co-Founder, Simandhar Education, said: “India is at the centre of a major shift in global finance. As GCCs expand and AI reshapes the way finance teams operate, we are witnessing a fundamental change in the skills employers value and the careers students aspire to build. At Simandhar Education, we are seeing this shift reflected in the growing interest among commerce graduates and working professionals in globally recognised qualifications such as the US CPA and US CMA, particularly among those preparing for careers in GCCs, multinational organisations and global finance teams. Future of Jobs in Finance in the AI World was created to bridge the gap between industry expectations and classroom learning by bringing together insights from 11 CFOs and senior finance leaders on the capabilities that will define the next generation of finance professionals. We hope the publication serves as a practical guide for students, educators and professionals preparing for the future of finance.”

Benjamin Wong, Director – International, Becker Professional Education, said: “India is fast becoming one of the most important markets for global accounting and finance talent. As multinational organisations continue to expand their finance and GCC operations, the demand for professionals with internationally recognised qualifications and future-ready skills is growing rapidly. Becker’s collaboration with Simandhar Education combines globally trusted learning resources with local academic excellence, ensuring that learners have access to the knowledge, technology and practical support needed to succeed in an AI-enabled global profession. We believe India will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of global finance talent.”

CONFLUENCE 2026 concluded with a shared industry view that the future of finance will be defined by professionals who can successfully combine accounting expertise with Artificial Intelligence, technology and business leadership. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions and the launch of Future of Jobs in Finance in the AI World, the conclave created a platform for industry, academia and aspiring professionals to exchange ideas on preparing finance talent for an AI-driven future. Simandhar Education and Becker Professional Education said they will continue to build on these conversations through industry engagement, research, future editions of the publication, thought leadership initiatives and globally benchmarked learning programmes, helping students and professionals stay aligned with the evolving needs of employers and the global finance ecosystem.

About Becker Professional Education

For over 60 years, Becker Professional Education has been a trusted leader in accounting and finance education. With expert instructors and innovative learning tools, Becker provides CPA, CMA, EA and CIA Exam Review programmes and continuing professional education to support professionals throughout their careers. Nearly two million CPA aspirants have prepared for their examinations using Becker’s learning resources, recognised globally for maintaining the highest standards of quality and learner success.

About Simandhar Education

Simandhar Education is one of India’s leading professional education companies specialising in global accounting and finance qualifications, including the US CPA, US CMA, Enrolled Agent and IFRS. As Becker Professional Education’s exclusive partner in India, Simandhar combines globally benchmarked learning with expert faculty, personalised mentoring and placement support. Having trained over 50,000 students, facilitated 10,000+ placements and partnered with 250+ corporate hiring organisations, Simandhar continues to prepare Indian professionals for successful global careers in accounting and finance.

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