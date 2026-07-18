8th Global Real Estate Brand Awards: Industry Stalwarts Convene in Bengaluru to Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: The eighth edition of the Global Real Estate Brand Awards (GREBA) 2026 concluded successfully at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru. The prestigious summit brought together over 200 prominent real estate developers, policymakers, tech innovators, and corporate leaders to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of India’s real estate sector, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI), PropTech, and sustainable urban development.

The event culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing over 25 developers, corporate leaders, and landmark projects for their contributions to luxury housing, commercial infrastructure, sustainable design, and industry leadership.

Strategic Collaborations & Key Market Insights

The summit was supported by a stellar lineup of institutional partners. CareEdge Ratings acted as the In Association Partner, ANAROCK Group served as the Strategic Knowledge Partner, and NAREDCO Karnataka joined as the Conference Partner. Zee Business was the Featured Telecast Partner for the event.

Other key stakeholders supporting the event included Genurise Builders (Luxury Partner), Shining Cloud (Technology Partner), and Expotech (Event Strategic Partner).

Delivering the inaugural address, Aakash Jain (Head – Corporate Affairs & Strategic Business Partnerships, CareEdge Ratings) spoke on the structural resilience of the Indian real estate market. He emphasized how data-driven decision-making, artificial intelligence, and digital integrations are increasingly dictating future investment and development cycles.

Following the address, Dr. Prashanth Thakur (Executive Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group) presented an in-depth market analysis. He detailed shift patterns in consumer preferences, emerging micro-markets, and the macroeconomic factors currently driving capital inflows into Indian real estate.

Driving the Digital Era in Real Estate

A centerpiece of the conference was a high-powered panel discussion titled “AI, PropTech, and Digital Transformation in Real Estate.”

Moderated by Nandan Reddy (Vice President – Marketing, Merusri Developers), the panel featured:

* Raheel Reddy (Director, Fortune Primero)

* Syed Ahmed Raza (Director – AI & Technology)

* Rajendra Praveen (CEO, Shining Cloud)

* Avinash Rao (Founder, Alt DRX)

The panellists dissected how artificial intelligence and advanced PropTech solutions are optimizing development timelines, transforming customer engagement, and streamlining facility management. The discussion also focused on how fractional ownership platforms and data-driven asset management are democratizing real estate investments across India.

Celebrating Excellence: Key Award Winners

The awards, celebrating excellence in design, innovation, and execution, were presented by veteran architect Krishna Rao Jaisim alongside Shyam Mareddy (President, NAREDCO Karnataka).

Major Project & Corporate Winners

* Iconic Property of the Year (Luxury) – Ventara Residences, Amberstone Properties

* Iconic Property of the Year (Commercial) – Featherlite Signature, Featherlite Developers

* Developer Award (Luxury) – Definer Properties

* Most Admired Ultra Luxury Project – Definer Properties

* Most Admired Luxury Project of the Year – The Clan, Global Edifice

* Most Admired High Rise Luxury Project – DSR Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

* Most Admired Upcoming Themed Luxury Project – Satori Residence by Genurise – Genurise Builders

* Best Nature Integrated Villa Development – Daintree by Mana, Mana Projects

* Emerging Developer of the Year – SUYUG Infra

* Best Lifestyle Developer of the Year – Amberstone Properties

* Best PropTech Company of the Year – Shining Cloud

* Best Interior Design Company of the Year – Sunrise Designhive

* Branded Real Estate Consultant of the Year – Badal Saboo – Global Branded Concepts

* Best Smart Building & Home Automation Company – EBSL Automat Pvt. Ltd.

* Best Real Estate Service Provider of the Year – Parkment Club

Leadership & Individual Honors

The platform also recognized outstanding individual talent and leadership driving corporate excellence across the sector:

* Most Promising Real Estate Entrepreneur: Ram Reddy & Lakshman Reddy (RRL Group)

* Emerging Young Leader of the Year: Suraj EK (Managing Director, MJ Realty)

* Marketing Professional of the Year: Anoop Prakash (Head – Marketing, Amberstone Properties)

* Professional of the Year (Male): Ashish Sharma (Executive Director – Residential Business, ANAROCK)

* Professional of the Year (Female): Emanda Vaz (Chief Marketing Officer, Embassy Group)

* Young Achiever of the Year: Raheel Reddy (Director, Fortune Primero)

* Most Enterprising CXO of the Year: Viswapratap Desu (Chief Operating Officer, Brigade Group)

* Women Achiever of the Year: Amulya Reddy (Director, DSR Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.)

The 8th Global Real Estate Brand Awards stands as a testimony to the sector’s drive to constantly innovate, inspire, and raise the bar for excellence. With an evolving focus on smart infrastructure, climate-conscious design, and strategic growth, the event reaffirmed India’s real estate sector as a force of transformation in urban development.

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