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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: US President Trump says 'a tournament like no other'

FIFA World Cup 2026: US President Trump says 'a tournament like no other'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/2027-odi-world-cup-qualifier-winner-to-earn-direct-group-stage-berth20260718025024"> <p class="title">2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth</p> <a>

2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 05:11:14 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: US President Trump says 'a tournament like no other'

New York [USA], July 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump praised the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a tournament full of memorable moments, calling it “a tournament like no other.”

Addressing an official FIFA reception at Trump Tower, Trump, on Friday, described the tournament as one filled with fierce competition and unforgettable moments. He also recalled calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino to complain after US forward Folarin Balogun was shown a red card, before adding that everything ultimately worked out, with “no controversy.”

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“This (FIFA World Cup 2026) has been a tournament like no other, filled with fierce competition and unforgettable moments. The most unforgettable is when they gave that gentleman (US forward Folarin Balogun) a red card. I was forced to call FIFA President Gianni Infantino and just make a recommendation. I said, I’d like to wage a complaint. I had no idea what was going to happen. But, know, so much better the way it worked out because there’s no controversy. They won the game and our team had all of its players. You made another great decision,” Trump said ahead of the final scheduled for Sunday (local time)

Notably, FIFA handed a one-match ban to Balogun after being shown a red card during his side’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, but interventions from US president Trump and a legal team of US Soccer saw the red card rescinded, with FIFA citing Article 27 of its disciplinary code to allow him to face Belgium in the last 16, where the co-hosts lost 4-1 and suffered the World Cup exit.

Following their respective semi-final victories, defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash between great Lionel Messi and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Trump joked that the United States should host another FIFA World Cup “without Mexico and Canada” while standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his address. He also laughed about Infantino’s suggestion of a future US-China tournament, quipping that players would enjoy the “nice short flight” between matches.

“What we should do is, you should choose the United States of America again, this time we’ll leave Mexico and Canada out. But then what you do is you – which I was very nice to get them in – but what we do is, you leave – you choose us, but you pick somebody else for the next one, and that would take some of the anger, hatred, and steam out of everyone. But Gianni also had another idea, he said we could do it China and the United States for next time. We do them China, United States, so you have a nice short flight in between games, you know. The players would love that,” Trump said.

Spain secured their place in the title clash with a 2-0 win over France, while Argentina produced a comeback to defeat England 2-1 after trailing 1-0, with a stoppage-time winner sealing their passage to the final.

Messi heads into the championship match at the top of the Golden Boot standings, edging France captain Kylian Mbappe after registering two assists in Argentina’s semi-final victory over England. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 5:11 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: US President Trump says 'a tournament like no other'
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