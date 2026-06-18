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Home > Business > Aptiv Expands Chennai Technical Center, Accelerating India for India Momentum

Aptiv Expands Chennai Technical Center, Accelerating India for India Momentum

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/atgc-biotech-showcases-indias-agri-biotech-innovation-at-bharat-innovates-2026-advances-global-partnerships20260618165806"> <p class="title">ATGC Biotech Showcases India's Agri-Biotech Innovation at Bharat Innovates 2026, Advances Global Partnerships</p> <a>

ATGC Biotech Showcases India's Agri-Biotech Innovation at Bharat Innovates 2026, Advances Global Partnerships

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 17:10:11 IST

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Aptiv Expands Chennai Technical Center, Accelerating India for India Momentum

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18: Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced the expansion of its Technical Center in Chennai, India, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing localized engineering and innovation for the Indian market.

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The expanded facility will add approximately 300 engineers, bringing the total workforce at the center to more than 600 engineers. This growth further strengthens Aptiv’s capabilities in delivering software-led solutions across Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-cabin technologies, and other next-generation platforms.

The expansion is driven by strong business growth in India, including recent program wins in ADAS with leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. These engagements underscore Aptiv’s growing role in enabling next-generation safety and mobility solutions that align with India’s rapidly evolving regulatory and technology landscape.

“The expansion of our Technical Center in Chennai reflects Aptiv’s deep commitment to India and our confidence in the country’s exceptional engineering talent,” said Arun Devaraj, Vice President and Managing Director, Intelligent Systems, Asia Pacific (excluding China). “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering high-quality, localized solutions that address our customers’ evolving needs, while also advancing our role as a strategic hub for innovation, engineering excellence, and execution within Aptiv’s global operations.”

This expansion reflects Aptiv’s long-term commitment to building local capabilities, strengthening customer and industry partnerships, and contributing to the transformation of India’s mobility ecosystem.

Aptiv’s technical center in Chennai opened in August 2025, and in 2024 the company announced additional investments to expand its manufacturing plant in Oragadam, Chennai, to produce fully integrated, software-defined in-cabin solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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Aptiv Expands Chennai Technical Center, Accelerating India for India Momentum

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