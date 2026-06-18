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Home > Business > Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East

Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/crude-prices-easing-govt-to-take-fuel-price-decisions-in-line-with-evolving-global-situation-petroleum-ministry20260618195045"> <p class="title">Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry</p> <a>

Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 20:41:11 IST

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Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East

London [UK], June 18, (ANI): Bank of England maintained status quo and held the interest rates at 3.75 per cent underlining the impact of falling global energy prices since its previous meeting.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75 per cent with two members in favour of raising rates by 25 basis points to 4 per cent. The central bank said it is committed to price stability and achieving a target of 2 per cent inflation.

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The hold comes amid a peace agreement that was signed between the US and Iran. Both the countries decided to enter a 60-day period of no hostilities and immediate opening of Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices took a breather and have fallen since although still above the pre-conflict level.

The US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, held the Federal Funds Rate at 3.5-3.75 per cent with a hawkish outlook spooking markets. Kevin Warsh, who chaired his maiden Fed policy, spoke multiple times about price stability and the dot plot by Fed members indicated that one rate hike is imminent this year.

Earlier, Japan and European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates. Japan raised rates to 1 per cent taking them to a 31-year high. Inflation fear has rippled through major economies as they balance rising prices and stalling growth.

The Bank of England said that even though inflation has fallen to 2.8 per cent since the previous meeting, it is expected to rise later in the year as effects of higher energy prices continue to pass through.

“The risk of material second-round effects in price and wage-setting, against which policy needs to lean, is greater the longer higher energy prices persist,” Bank of England said.

The Bank said that signs of weakening economy could contain inflationary pressures. The MPC said it will closely track the developments in Middle East and see how the impact propagates through economy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 8:41 PM IST
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Tags: bank-of-englandenergy-price-effectseuropean-central-bankfederal funds ratefederal reserveglobal-energy-pricesinflation-targetinterest ratesjapan-interest-ratesmonetary-decisionsmonetary-policy-committeestrait of hormuzus-iran-peace

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Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East
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Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East
Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% amid peace returning to Middle East

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