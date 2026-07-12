Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital Strengthens Advanced Healthcare Services in Moga

VMPL

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 11: Strengthening healthcare services across the Malwa region, Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Moga, is delivering advanced medical care through world-class infrastructure, experienced specialists, and patient-centric treatment–all under one roof. Strategically located on NH-703, Amritsar-Barnala Highway near Bughipura Chowk, Moga, the hospital has emerged as a trusted healthcare destination for the people of Moga and neighboring districts.

For years, patients from the region often had to travel to cities such as Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh for advanced medical treatment. Today, Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital is bridging that gap by bringing comprehensive healthcare services closer to home, enabling patients to receive timely diagnosis, advanced treatment, and compassionate care without the inconvenience of long-distance travel.

Conveniently situated on the highway, the hospital is easily accessible from across the region. The facility offers 24×7 Emergency and Trauma Care, fully equipped ambulance services, and ample parking, ensuring prompt medical attention during emergencies while providing comfort and convenience to patients and their families.

Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital carries forward the trusted healthcare legacy of BBC Heart Care Pruthi Hospital, inaugurated by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Capitol Hospital, Jalandhar. Under the leadership of Dr. C. S. Pruthi and Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi, the hospital is committed to delivering ethical, evidence-based, and compassionate healthcare supported by modern technology and clinical excellence.

The hospital offers comprehensive healthcare services across a wide range of specialties, including Cardiac Sciences, Cardiac Surgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Orthopedics, Urology, Nephrology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Anesthesia & Critical Care, Emergency & Trauma Care, Interventional Radiology, General & Minimal Access Surgery, General Medicine, and several other super-specialty services. Supported by a multidisciplinary team of experienced consultants, skilled nursing professionals, and dedicated healthcare staff, the hospital is committed to providing personalized treatment tailored to every patient’s needs.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, including advanced Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a modern Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab), MRI, CT Scan, Digital X-Ray, Ultrasound, 2D Echocardiography (Echo), Treadmill Test (TMT), fully automated diagnostic laboratories, a 24×7 in-house pharmacy, and comprehensive pathology services. These facilities enable accurate diagnosis and advanced treatment under one roof, ensuring seamless and efficient patient care.

Committed to making quality healthcare affordable and accessible, Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Moga, is empaneled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), enabling eligible beneficiaries to avail cashless treatment. Through this initiative, the hospital is ensuring that advanced healthcare reaches a larger section of society without financial barriers.

Speaking about the hospital’s vision, Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi said, “Our commitment has always been to make advanced, reliable, and compassionate healthcare accessible to every family. At Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Moga, we have brought together experienced specialists, modern medical technology, and comprehensive healthcare services so that patients can receive world-class treatment closer to home. Alongside advanced treatment, we continue to promote preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and timely intervention to build a healthier community.”

With its modern infrastructure, advanced medical technology, experienced specialists, and patient-first approach, Capitol Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Moga, is setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery across the Malwa region. By combining clinical excellence with compassionate care, the hospital is committed to providing comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality healthcare, ensuring that patients have access to advanced treatment closer to home.

URL : https://www.capitolhospital.com

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