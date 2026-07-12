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Home > Sports > Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's

Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/we-lost-wickets-in-cluster-shreyas-iyer-blames-poor-fielding-behind-indias-crushing-loss-to-england-in-southampton20260712015506"> <p class="title">We lost wickets in "cluster": Shreyas Iyer blames poor fielding behind India's crushing loss to England in Southampton </p> <a>

We lost wickets in "cluster": Shreyas Iyer blames poor fielding behind India's crushing loss to England in Southampton

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 03:05:13 IST

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Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): England batter Heather Knight has announced that she will retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the One-Off Test against India at Lord’s.

Knight, who made her England debut in 2010, will bring the curtain down on a distinguished international career as England Women’s most-capped player, having represented the national side in 320 matches.

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Ahead of her final Test, Knight had amassed 7,988 international runs, including six centuries. Her maiden T20I hundred, scored in Canberra in 2020, also made her the first England cricketer to register centuries in all three international formats.

“I’m extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer. It’s hard to walk away because the dressing room and the people in the dressing room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I’m really content with this decision and I’m really excited for what’s next,” Heather Knight said, as quoted by ECB.

“I’ve been lucky to play with some amazing cricketers, and some amazing people who have taught me a lot, inspired me and supported me throughout my career. I want to say a huge thank you to my teammates, coaches and support staff. I’d like to specifically give the medical staff a shout out as well. I’m not sure how this body has got through 300-odd games of cricket. It’s taking a lot of patching up and hard work on their part and I owe them one,” she added.

She led England as captain from 2016 to 2025, captaining the team in 199 matches and guiding them to 134 victories. Her tenure was highlighted by England’s triumph in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, when the team lifted the title at Lord’s.

“As a team, we’ve shared some special moments with the fans over the years and I want to thank everyone who has supported and given their love to the women’s game. Watching this great game grow has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’ve got to say a special thanks as well to my family and friends – who have been by my side throughout it all – the highs and the lows,”Knight said.

“Growing up as a little girl from Devon and playing with the boys, I never thought I’d get to experience this. It feels right to leave the game with this historic test at Lord’s. It’s been an amazing 16 years, and I feel so lucky,” she added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:05 AM IST
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Tags: cricket-retirementengland-womens-cricketHeather Knightindia vs englandinternational cricketlordsone-off-test

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Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's

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Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's

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Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's
Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's
Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's
Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after India Test at Lord's

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