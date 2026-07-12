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Home > Business > Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

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Published: July 12, 2026 00:26:06 IST

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Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda has announced the launch of its nationwide “Healthy Habits, Healthy You” campaign in collaboration with celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala. The initiative is designed to encourage individuals to embrace sustainable lifestyle habits by combining balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and the time-tested principles of Ayurveda.

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As lifestyle-related health concerns continue to rise and consumers increasingly seek preventive and holistic wellness solutions, the campaign aims to create greater awareness about healthy weight management through informed daily choices rather than quick fixes.

Recognised as one of India’s most respected fitness professionals, Yasmin Karachiwala has transformed the fitness journeys of numerous celebrities and fitness enthusiasts through her science-backed, sustainable approach to health and wellness. Through this collaboration, she will help educate consumers about the importance of consistency, mindful nutrition, and active living, while highlighting how Ayurvedic wellness can complement a healthy lifestyle.

At the centre of this initiative is Shapefix Juice, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda’s Ayurvedic wellness formulation developed to support individuals on their weight management journey when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Prepared using carefully selected Ayurvedic herbs, Shapefix Juice is formulated to support overall wellness by:

– Supporting healthy metabolism and energy levels

– Promoting digestive wellness

– Supporting natural weight management as part of a healthy lifestyle

– Helping protect the body against oxidative stress through herbal ingredients

Unlike conventional weight management products that often focus on rapid results, Shapefix Juice is designed around the Ayurvedic philosophy of long-term wellness, encouraging gradual and sustainable lifestyle improvements.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shrawan Daga, CEO, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, said:

“At Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, we believe lasting wellness is achieved through consistency, discipline, and informed lifestyle choices. Our collaboration with Yasmin Karachiwala reflects our commitment to making authentic Ayurvedic wellness relevant for today’s consumers. Together, we hope to inspire people to adopt healthier habits that support their long-term well-being.”

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

Sharing her thoughts on the association, Yasmin Karachiwala said:

“There are no shortcuts to lasting fitness. Sustainable results come from balanced nutrition, regular movement, and healthy daily habits. I appreciate Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda’s focus on combining traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness practices. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage more people to make positive lifestyle choices that support their overall health.”

The campaign will be supported through an integrated outreach programme across digital platforms, social media, wellness education initiatives, and consumer engagement activities to inspire healthier everyday living.

Shapefix Juice is available through Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda’s authorised distribution network and selected retail and online channels across India.

About Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda

Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda is an Indian wellness company dedicated to bringing the benefits of authentic Ayurvedic traditions to modern consumers. The company offers a range of herbal wellness formulations designed to support preventive healthcare and everyday well-being. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and trusted Ayurvedic principles, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda continues to expand its presence across India while promoting healthier lifestyles through natural wellness solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 12:26 AM IST
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Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

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Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

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Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala
Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala
Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala
Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Launches 'Healthy Habits, Healthy You' Campaign with Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

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