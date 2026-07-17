The Belgian Waffle Co Turns National Waffle Day Into a Festival With a Record Footfall of More Than a Million

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: The Belgian Waffle Co, India’s largest waffle brand, celebrated its iconic National Waffle Day on 15th July — an initiative it introduced in India in 2019. Year after year, the occasion has been receiving an overwhelming response from waffle enthusiasts across the country. This year, the brand literally turned it into a nationwide festival and recorded a massive footfall of over 10 lakhs across its 780+ stores.

This year’s campaign theme, #IndiaCelebratesWaff, was a natural extension of their ‘Waff-effect’ brand campaign which celebrates the emotion the brand evokes for their consumers- warm and fuzzy feelings. Built on a simple yet powerful belief that National Waffle Day at The Belgian Waffle Co is no ordinary day for their fans; it is a full-blown festival. The campaign reimagined National Waffle Day as a celebration in its own right, deepening excitement among existing fans, while introducing the occasion to new audiences in its full festive glory, which sparked widespread conversations and quickly gained virality across social platforms.

Staying true to the campaign theme, it kicked off with an anything-but-ordinary on-ground activation: Dhol walas were spotted outside select stores of The Belgian Waffle Co, celebrating every customer who walked out — hinting that “something big is happening on 15th July.” Genuine customer reactions were captured which were amplified by meme pages, building anticipation well before the official offer announcement.

The campaign was launched on Instagram with a reel by Saloni Daini, a well-known influencer, who took familiar festive nuances and gave them an exaggerated, humorous twist — perfectly adding to the festive feel of National Waffle Day. The reel garnered 1M+ views and 50k+ in engagement organically

Just as no festival is complete without shagun, The Belgian Waffle Co made sure this one wasn’t either. A ‘Shagun Ka Lifafa’ — containing a fake Rs. 100 note — was sent with every order as a festive reminder of the once-a-year Rs. 100 waffle offer on National Waffle Day. The Shagun Ka Lifafa quickly gained traction across Instagram and LinkedIn, earning praise from both consumers and marketers for its creativity. It generated significant user-generated content, organic conversations, and social sharing — with customers creating humorous reels capturing the moment they realised they had been playfully “fooled.” This surprise element became one of the campaign’s biggest viral moments.

The Belgian Waffle Co took it a step further, bringing the Shagun Ka Lifafa to life at an impressive scale — featuring it on innovative bus shelters across major cities in life-size glory, turning everyday commutes into a moment of surprise and delight.

On social media, every content piece was woven around celebration through distinctly Indian festive cues — 15th July carved as mehendi on a hand, shagun rituals, outfit planning, and more — ensuring the theme of #IndiaCelebratesWaff remained consistent across every communication touchpoint. The brand also launched the National Waffle Day Anthem, which received a lot of love from consumers across social media, resulting in 5M+ views. Influencer Manish Kharage also brought the occasion to life in his signature style, playfully exaggerating the importance of National Waffle Day above everything else. His content generated over 14.9 million views on Instagram and 3.6 million+ views on YouTube Shorts.

Anticipating long queues outside stores every year on this day, the brand introduced The Golden Ticket this year, in the final phase of the campaign. This Golden ticket gave a select few lucky consumers a pass to skip the queue and an entry straight to the counter. The moment this was launched, the whole social media space was filled with curiosity and anticipation. That single static post saw 500k+ views & 25k+ engagement in no time.

All this huge social media frenzy was supported with equally interesting on-ground activations for deeper consumer engagement. Across 4 malls in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune, a 7-foot canvas featuring a paint-by-number format was installed that revealed the National Waffle Day announcement through consumer-painted artwork.

As the countdown to 15th July intensified, the campaign expanded its physical presence across key markets — including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other major cities — through high-impact billboards and innovative bus shelters.

The integrated campaign delivered exceptional results, generating 200+ million in reach and engagement across platforms, while successfully translating digital excitement into real-world participation. More than 10 lakh consumers visited The Belgian Waffle Co’s 780+ stores nationwide on a single day — making it one of the brand’s most remarkable consumer celebrations to date.

Commenting on the success, Ankit Patel, Executive Director & CEO, The Belgian Waffle Co, said:

“National Waffle Day has become an emotion, shared deeply by both the brand and our consumers alike. Every year, we challenge ourselves to make the celebration bigger, and this year’s response has been extraordinary. This success reflects not only the strength of our brand & marketing but also the incredible operational efficiency that enables us to serve lakhs of customers seamlessly across the country. It reinforces our belief that truly memorable brand experiences are created when great products meet meaningful consumer engagement.”

Sharing her perspective on the campaign, Vrushali Parab, Head of Marketing, The Belgian Waffle Co, said:

“National Waffle Day has grown into a genuine cultural moment for our audiences across generations — which makes the challenge of raising the bar every year all the more exciting for the whole team. With #IndiaCelebratesWaff, we identified the consumer feelings associated with this day and amplified that into a festival that is celebrated nationwide. Every touchpoint — from digital and influencer content to on-ground experiences and outdoor media — was designed to ignite anticipation and build euphoria for the brand. Watching a digital-first campaign translate into unprecedented footfall across our stores has been immensely rewarding.”

With #IndiaCelebratesWaff, The Belgian Waffle Co once again demonstrated how a single proposition can evolve into a large-scale cultural celebration — bringing together storytelling, creator collaborations, experiential marketing, outdoor innovation, and community participation to make National Waffle Day one of India’s most anticipated brand-led annual celebration.

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